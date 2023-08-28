Your Daily FoodScope for August 28, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Today will be a good one for healthy outdoor activities. Visiting farmer's markets or working in the garden will make for a fun and productive day. The evening can be just as healthy if you serve your family a big green salad that you picked from your garden or bought at the market and grilled free-range chicken breasts.





Taurus

You may be going on a first date tonight, so make sure you're ready. Groom yourself nicely, think of your most fascinating and stimulating dinner conversation and down a dozen or so oysters, just in case.





Gemini

Paying bills today will make you depressed. So avoid shopping sprees, because you may not be able to afford it. But it'll be easy to live on the cheap, especially if you dine at home tonight. Stir-frying beef and green bell peppers in a spicy sauce will be cheaper and healthier than eating out, and you'll even have leftovers for tomorrow.





Cancer

Make plans to visit a neighborhood farmer's market today. Not only will you be helping the local economy, but you can also buy everything you need to make a fresh and delicious lentil soup and big green salad. Buy a bunch of locally grown flowers for a centerpiece and dinner will be a winner.





Leo

A bout of introspection will have you keeping to yourself today, giving you a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with your home. That's where the heart is, and performing chores will give you a sense of deep satisfaction. You can up the ante by preparing a comforting dinner -- chicken parm with wheat ziti will give you the feeling that there really is no place like home.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!





Virgo

You can have fun in the great outdoors today while helping those less fortunate at the same time. Plan to have a bake sale where you can sell delicious homemade pastries and fruit pies. Donate the money you take in to a homeless shelter, but save a few slices of cherry pie for yourself. You've earned it.





Libra

Plan to throw a barbecue tonight and invite family and friends. Part of your motivation will be to socialize with people you haven't seen in a while. But a bigger part will be to show off your awesome grilled short ribs with homemade barbecue sauce. If that doesn't wow 'em, the mixed fruit and yogurt dessert will.





Scorpio

Today will be a good one to hold some of your secrets close to the vest. You won't know who to trust, and people could exploit them for their own gain. So don't reveal the recipe for your crispy fried chicken and biscuits, not even to your closest friends.





Sagittarius

Rushing through today could have you missing important details. So take it slow, make a list, and check it twice. This way you'll be able to buy everything you need for dinner tonight, and not forget the really important stuff like wine or ice cream.





Capricorn

There are better ways to connect with friends abroad than expensive long-distance phone calls or impersonal emails. Prepare a care package stuffed with homemade jellies, marinara sauces or soup. It may not be the same as actually being there, but it'll come close.





Aquarius

You'll want to plan a healthy dinner for your family today, but they may have a different agenda. They'll insist on pepperoni pizza, but you'll want salad. A compromise can be struck if you bake a few homemade pies topped with bell pepper, mushrooms and onion. They'll be so good your family won't even miss the pepperonis.





Pisces

Keep yourself busy by working on home projects today. You'll get a sense of accomplishment as you knock them off one by one. But save some of the enjoyable tasks for later on. Preparing spinach and mushroom quiche and French onion soup for dinner will be the most fun you'll have all day.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞