Your Daily FoodScope for August 25, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Despite your vigilance you may not be able to control your kids' eating habits today. But you can still do your part to make sure they're getting proper nutrition. Pack them a healthy lunch featuring turkey or tuna on wheat and a few pieces of fruit. At least they'll have something to eat that isn't deep-fried and drowning in melted cheese.





Taurus

An internal power struggle will pull you in many directions today. All arguments will sound valid, but you can't have it all. Your choices will be to listen to the angel and have a healthy Cobb salad for lunch, or indulge the devil with a double mushroom cheeseburger and onion rings.





Gemini

Good intentions are useless if you never put them into action. So take a stock of all of the things you've been meaning to do and actually do them. You'll find that you have great success at most of them. And when you pull your first perfect rack of lamb out of the oven, you'll wonder why you didn't try it earlier.





Cancer

Think of the future before you attend another office birthday party. Some of your fave munchies will be served, things like pizza, soda, chips and cake. You'll be tempted to dive in, but the thought of squeezing your expanding butt into a skinny-mini bathing suit should have you reaching for the carrot sticks instead.





Leo

You'll know in your heart today when something is wrong. And that will include most of your eating vices. So do the right thing and plan a diet heavy in chicken or fish, veggies, fruits and good carbs. All that bad stuff will only lead to a possible heart attack.



Virgo

Your plans to be organized today could be dashed as everything will rain down on you at once. Success will depend on keeping close track of everything, so do your best to keep it together. You'll get a respite at lunch, and sitting down to an open-faced hot turkey sandwich and fries will feel like a mini vacation.





Libra

Your family will look to you for all the answers today. Being the pillar of support is an important task, so don't let them down. Use your sage words to counsel them, and healthy pot of homemade lentil soup to nourish both them and yourself.





Scorpio

It'll be your boss' ego versus yours today. There can only be one winner to this clash of the titans, and it won't be you. It'll be best to back down from this one; your job could be at stake. So drag your wounded pride home and heat up a bowl of alphabet soup. You can use those little letters to spell out what you don't dare say out loud.





Sagittarius

Good luck will smile on you today. It could come in the form of something monumental like winning the lottery or being bumped up to first class. Or it might be something more personal, like the chef at your favorite restaurant comping your red wine braised short rib dinner simply because you're so darned cute.





Capricorn

Encourage your kids to be a bit more independent today. Start by letting them take the lead in preparing tonight's dinner. Give support and advice from afar, but resist the urge to pitch in. The resulting fried chicken and dumpling dinner may not be exactly like yours, but it'll come close.





Aquarius

Compromises will have to be struck at home today if everyone's going to be happy. The kids will want pizza; you'll want something healthier. Strike a common ground by making a white pizza. It won't have as much cheese, and you can let them top it with anything other than pepperoni or sausage.





Pisces

Focus will be lacking today, and it'll take all you've got to keep your mind from wandering. You'll do your best to zero in on your work, but other thoughts will keep creeping back in. But in the back of your mind you'll know that lunch time is right around the corner, and a meatball sub the size of a sub will become a reality.



