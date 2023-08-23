Your Daily FoodScope for August 23, 2023





Aries

Your raging emotions will need a release today, so let 'em out. It's not healthy to keep them locked up, but you might want to vent in the privacy of your home. This way any temper tantrums or crying jags can be quickly followed by tuna casserole, meatloaf or any other mood-soothing comfort foods.





Taurus

Send a shout-out of thanks to your mom today. You've inherited some of your finer traits from her: a sense of humor and empathy, a nurturing personality and a recipe for Dungeness crab cakes that turn out perfectly every time. Now those hips... that's a different story.





Gemini

Your family could get moody this morning if they don't get the things they want. That's no way to start a day, so you may have to bend over backward for them. But that won't be as hard as it sounds, because you enjoy your French toast and sausage links breakfast as much as them.





Cancer

The snapping crab in you will rise to the surface like a giant sea creature from a 50s sci-fi flick. Panicky crowds will flee from your awful pincers, and some may not escape. The government won't be able to come up with that much chamomile tea to soothe your rage, and Tokyo may be lost.





Leo

A domineering coworker may steal your thunder today, bruising your pride in the process. You'll have no other choice but to lick your wounds and plan your comeuppance. Vengeance will be yours at lunch when you pull out homemade chicken manicotti shells that will shift focus squarely back on you.



Virgo

Therapists from Vienna may not be able to get to bottom of what's bugging you today. You'll be sullen and distant; a far cry from your usual ebullient self. But the cure for what ails you may be as close as your nearest ice cream parlor, and a banana split with extra whipped cream could whip you right back into shape.





Libra

Emotions will swirl around you at work today, so prepare for an intense day. You won't be involved in any of the drama, so keep your head down and do your best to stay out of it. Lunch could be peaceful if you take it out outside, but it'll be hard to chant your mantra in between bites of a corned beef on rye sandwich.





Scorpio

Your emotions will be out of control today, so prepare for a bumpy ride. You'll be happy one minute, morose and weepy the next. Friends will try to comfort you, to no avail. But there's always one sure-fire solution to your predicament, and you need mac and cheese, STAT!





Sagittarius

You'll feel mismatched with the rest of the world today. While everyone else is wearing stripes, you'll stand out in your polka dots. But being different will allow you to express your unique personality. So go ahead and enjoy that fragrant anchovy zuppetta right in the middle of the cafeteria, and ignore the upturned noses of your obviously irritated coworkers.





Capricorn

Your energy levels will dash from one extreme to another today. One minute you'll be as gung-ho as a cheerleader, and close to comatose the next. You'll need something to stabilize your balance, and a few nourishing orange slices will give you enough natural sugar to land you squarely in the middle.





Aquarius

You'll be an angel of mercy to coworkers who border on comatose this morning. Not only will you brew a pot of industrial-strength Kenyan coffee, you'll also bring in an array of assorted pastries. But that may cost you in the long run, as all that caffeine and sugar will make them too hyper for you to deal with.





Pisces

You may think you're dreaming when the boss invites you to lunch to discuss a possible promotion. So keep your professionalism intact as he lays out the details. But be sure to order something that isn't messy or stinky. Pasta puttanesca with extra anchovies may put the kibosh on the deal, especially if you spill it all over your tie.



