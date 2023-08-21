Your Daily FoodScope for August 21, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Keep your day refreshingly free of details and complications. You'll want everything to be simple so you can exert as little energy as possible. Don't get offended or angry if people call you lazy. They won't be saying that when they're digging into a mountain of spare ribs slathered in hickory barbecue sauce that took you no time at all to prepare.





Taurus

You'll be talkative today, a regular Chatty Cathy. And there's no better venue for a gabfest than brunch with friends. It's always fun catching up with everybody, but don't get so loquacious that you ignore your food. That stack of buttermilk pancakes isn't going to eat itself.





Gemini

You'll feel oddly flirtatious today. You'll want to mix and mingle and impress members of the opposite sex. But don't go too far with that. Not everyone will appreciate your randy behavior, and you'll look silly with a bottle of sauvignon blanc poured over your head. What a waste of good wine!





Cancer

You'll want to bust free of your stifling shell today. Taking a walk on the wild side isn't something you do very often, and it'll be good to blow off steam. Use that metaphor for dinner inspiration -- a bowl of steamed littleneck clams and veggies will be a perfect meal before going out.





Leo

Party! At least that's what you'll plan to do tonight. But a funny thing might occur as you prepare your meal. Stir-frying spicy chicken and veggies will be very soothing and you'll begin to appreciate the comfort of your own home. Next thing you'll know you'll be curled up on the couch, watching old movies and munching on bon-bons.



Virgo

Do your best to deal with family issues quickly and succinctly. That won't be easy, and you may have to bring the battling sides to a peace-table sit down. Use your negotiating skills to broker a settlement. If that doesn't work, a few dozen home made chocolate cookies and a pitcher of milk will.





Libra

Today will be a good one to explore your town for new adventures. You won't believe what you might find when you travel to different neighborhoods. You could even discover a little Italian restaurant in a converted basement where the lamb chops with rosemary and anchovies will remind you of Florence.





Scorpio

Don't take culinary risks by trying new or exotic dishes today. You may not realize what you're getting into until it's too late. Stick with the tried and true, especially when dining out. The roast beef and mashers Blue Plate special at the local diner won't be daring or audacious, but at least you'll know what you're paying for.





Sagittarius

Use kid gloves when dealing with malcontent kids today. They won't see things as logically as you, so you may have to think like them. Serving cups of hot chocolate and a plate of oatmeal cookies could have everyone seeing eye to eye, although watching Hannah Montana with them may be their part of the bargain.





Capricorn

Clarity of thought will elude you today. But that's okay because it's Saturday and you weren't going to do much with your brain anyway. After all, have much brainpower does it take to watch a baseball game or an Adam Sandler movie? But hold on to some of your grey matter or figuring how to microwave a bag of popcorn could be tough.





Aquarius

Today will be a good one to use your creativity when working around the house. Chores like gardening or painting a room will be fun if you use imagination. Do the same when cooking dinner tonight when a little dash of this and a sprig of that will turn a boring tuna casserole into something quite special.





Pisces

Your thoughts will be fragmented and scattered today. A cup of orange pekoe tea will bring your clarity back, if you could only find the kettle and tea bags. But once you clear that hurdle your day should be smooth and drama free.



