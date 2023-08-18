Your Daily FoodScope for August 18, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Anticipation will have you first out of the office come quitting time. You'll slog through the after-work commute, your impatience growing with each minute. But the rush will be worth it once you step through your front door, and the incredible aroma of a pot roast that has been slow cooking for eight hours hits you square in the face.





Taurus

Things may be changing in your little world, but don't let that unsettle you. Change is good; it keeps you vital and wards off boredom. Fall back on old favorites until you get fully adjusted. A nice bowl of mac and cheese will feel like a visit from an old friend.





Gemini

Friends will offer you counsel and advice, but you won't listen. And an expanding waistline is the consequences of your ignorance. They told you a steady diet of burritos would pack on the weight, but you insisted that they're healthy fare. Which they are, as long as you don't pile on the sour cream, guacamole and refried beans.





Cancer

It's good to be suspicious of foods that declare themselves low-fat or calorie free. They may be both of those things, but what's the sugar content? Therein lies the rub, and that 'healthy' yogurt' may be the same as eating a hot fudge sundae.





Leo

Today has the potential to be like one of Dante's nine circles of hell. People will be combustible and devilish, and the heat may become unbearable. So escape that inferno as fast as you can. If things have to be fiery, they might as well be fun, like dinner at an authentic Thai restaurant.



Virgo

Coworkers will behave like children today, and you won't have the time or patience for it. But calling them on it may cause temper tantrums. But there are ways to hit them right where they live, and buying a tub of ice cream and a few boxes of animal crackers may calm them down until nappy time.





Libra

You'll be all about relationships today. Whether they're lovers, family or friends, you'll appreciate those close to you. So plan a special gathering this weekend to celebrate them. Order now and a crate of lobsters could arrive from Maine by then, and won't that be a nice way to show your love and appreciation?





Scorpio

Conflicts between coworkers could get out of hand today if someone doesn't take control. So be like Switzerland and use your neutrality to bring about peace. In fact, take a cue from that and bring along some fine Swiss Emmental cheese and a bottle of wine. But don't open the wine until a settlement has been reached. Otherwise things could get really ugly.





Sagittarius

You'll feel quite adventurous today, like you could be up for anything. So put your money where your mouth is and go for broke. Korean sannakji could be right up your alley. It's considered a delicacy in Korea, but most Westerners couldn't imagine eating an octopus that's still alive. Can you?





Capricorn

You'll want everything to be safe and sound today. So don't take any risks or unnecessary actions. Don't worry if others mock your quest for status quo. A fried bologna and American cheese sandwich on white bread will give you a deep sense of security and about a thousand grams of fat.





Aquarius

You can be a pillar of the community today by doing your part to fight hunger. Ask your boss about starting a canned food donation program at work, or help out at a soup kitchen on your lunch break. Do your part at home by freezing leftovers rather than throwing them away. Every little bit counts.





Pisces

Beware of charlatans making false claims today. They could be friends, TV shills or the corner vendor trying to convince you that hot dogs are healthy and made of the best things on earth. You know better than that, so go for the Italian sausage instead if you crave something long and meaty.



