Your Daily FoodScope for April 15, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Staying strictly in the company of like-minded people can prevent you from breaking out of your safe little box. So be an independent thinker and bust out on your own today. Start the day with a crab and artichoke croissant and end it with pan-roasted squab and glazed Bartlett pears. Your clone-like friends don't know what they're missing.





Taurus

You can forgive family members for acting weird this morning. But you may be less forgiving when they prepare something unusual for breakfast. Sure, the corned beef hash with poached eggs look yummy, but don't they realize today is always French toast day?





Gemini

Today may be a good one to kick back and dwell on some of life's deeper questions. Better brew yourself another cup of chamomile tea. It could be a very long day as you try to ponder the answers to such enigmas.





Cancer

Think outside the box with tortellini. Sure, you could prepare these little ring-shaped pastas plain with marinara sauce. Or you could go crazy and whip up a double pesto tortellini with shrimp or stuffed with Polish kielbasa. Or you could -- well, you get the idea.





Leo

Patience will indeed be a virtue today, especially if you're standing in line at the city's most popular Chinese restaurant. That line won't seem to budge, but you have nothing but time. It won't be long before you're enjoying a big dish of Ants Climbing Trees, because who doesn't love marinated pork cooked in an intensely spicy sauce and served over bean thread noodles?



Virgo

A casual perusal of your kitchen cupboards may reveal an unorganized, confusing mess. Take a few hours to put things in order, and pay special attention to your dried herbs. A lot of them look the same and you could grab one thinking it's the other. Keep the cumin far from the cinnamon and nutmeg, because cumin in oatmeal -- that doesn't work.





Libra

It's always fun when the whole family pitches in to get something accomplished. Preparing dinner together tonight will be double the fun. Preparing a lasagna and pasta dinner with garlic bread will give everyone a chance to participate. But the best will come afterward, when you reveal the homemade New York-style cheesecake you made especially for them.





Scorpio

Postpone today's planned home decorating projects until another week. You'll be more productive working in the kitchen instead. With the luxury of time you could produce a masterpiece instead of another rushed dinner. The resulting crab-stuffed mushrooms and seafood paella will have your family wishing you did this more often.





Sagittarius

Keep an open mind today and you'll be better able to comprehend new ideas. This will especially come in handy when choosing tonight's dinner spot. Filipino is not your usual go-to cuisine, so give it a whirl. It's deeply based in lively Spanish flavors, as you'll see with the adobong sugpo spicy prawns.





Capricorn

You may have a few extra bucks to throw around, so buy what you need for a fabulous Asian influenced dinner. Start with a homemade egg drop soup, followed by Chinese garlic-brandy prawns and Japanese yakisoba chicken and buckwheat noodles. And urge your guests to leave room for the Thai sticky rice with mango slices for dessert.





Aquarius

You may have more ambition than time when it comes to home projects today. So only tackle the work you know you can finish. You'll also to think about cooking dinner, although as the day wears on, take-out Chinese honey walnut prawns and egg rolls will seem like a more viable option.





Pisces

A time comes in everyone's life when they must acknowledge their limitations. That time will come today as you think about tackling complex recipes. And while you may be forced to admit that Lobster Thermidor is totally out of your league, lobster bisque is more up your alley. The semi-successful results will make your efforts well worth it.



