Your Daily FoodScope for April 12, 2024

Aries

Your drive for success will be seriously comprised today if you put inferior fuel into the machine. Cold pizza, two-day-old leftover Chinese or simply a cup of coffee does not a breakfast make. Your morning meal doesn't have to be a production. Even a bowl of bran cereal with wheat toast and a glass of orange juice will be enough to keep you revving until lunch.





Taurus

Zip it today, because no one will want to hear you preach about their questionable eating habits. Teach by example if you want to nudge them into a healthier diet. When they see the look of satisfaction on your face after eating a big bowl of organic yogurt loaded with almonds and pumpkin seeds, they may start seeing their bags of potato chips in a different light.





Gemini

Finish those projects you started last week or even last year -- today could be a good one to tie up loose ends. You may have to put in extra time to get them done, but that'll give you an excuse to go out and stuff yourself with a pie of thin-crust pizza and lots of cold beer. Mmmm!





Cancer

Today will be as a great as having dinner with a nutritional expert and 'The Biggest Loser' trainer, and he's teaching you how to cook a healthy shrimp scampi that's low in fat and calories and high in protein, nutrients and yummy flavor. Or it could be as bad as dining with Jon and Kate and their lawyers.





Leo

Your commitment to a new fitness routine is admirable; throwing it in people's faces is not. Your post-workout chocolate latte and cream-cheese-slathered bagel isn't exactly the meal of champions, so you could come across looking like a hypocrite today. An egg-white omelet with a side of fruit might give you more credibility.



Virgo

Office romances can be risky, but Cupid's arrow can strike anywhere. You and your new sweetie may have to go incognito to avoid being the butt of the office gossip. Have a lunch at a quiet Italian restaurant where you can share a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, a la 'Lady and the Tramp.' It won't be as obvious as making moony eyes at each other in front of the office vending machine.





Libra

You may feel as if something is missing at home, like things are not in balance. One look at the molding pasta, three-day-old Chinese food and putrid milk in your fridge should clue you in. A trip to the grocery store may be in order. Stocking up on fresh veggies, fruit, chicken breasts and lean ground turkey will make everything right again.





Scorpio

You'll be a towering pillar of willpower for most of today. You'll turn a blind eye to all sweet or salty snacks, sodas and greasy, deep-fried junk. But your resolve may fade by the end of the day -- one well-placed platter of fettuccine Alfredo could be all it takes for that pillar to come tumbling down.





Sagittarius

You'll use originality to turn something ordinary on its ear today. That's when you'll take plain-broiled salmon filets and gussy them up in a yummy honey-lime-tarragon glaze. Complement that with couscous in a light honey-lemon sauce and watch bland become grand.





Capricorn

The recognition you've been striving for will finally be yours today. It's been a long time coming, so soak it all in. When your family stands up and gives a rousing ovation for your apple-stuffed pork chops and butternut squash soup dinner, you'll realize they like you -- they really like you!





Aquarius

Don't become distressed when you realize that today isn't following any discernible logic. You'll pour chocolate sauce all over your morning pancakes. Actually, you may be so stunned by the other stuff you won't even notice the third.





Pisces

Your group of friends may be in need of new stimulus, and you're just the person to deliver it. Introduce them to some of your latest culinary finds: Thai spicy shrimp budoo, Greek moussaka or Tex-Mex grilled rattlesnake. Ultimately, they may not approve, but at least you tried.



