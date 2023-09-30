Your Daily FinanceScope for September 30, 2023





Aries

You want to do things for your friends and family. If that involves food, be sure to do the cooking yourself instead of resorting to takeout. Treating them well doesn't have to cost a fortune to be meaningful. In fact, it's the time and attention you put into it that has real value.





Taurus

You have no trouble communicating things like Buy or Sell. But when it comes to your feelings, all you want to do is throw money at the issue. You won't get a good response back from that kind of behavior. Do the right thing for a change. Keep your wallet shut and your mouth and ears open.





Gemini

Budgets occupy almost all the space in your mind. Not having a thought of anything but how to cut corners is making you seem downright cheap. Stopping to smell the roses, either figuratively or literally, is in order. Not only will it make you seem more well-rounded, but you can relax because it's free.





Cancer

It's a good day to stand up for yourself. It won't double your money, but it might double your confidence. And your efforts won't be missed, either, with that big, fat spotlight shining on you. If you're not used to the kind of emotions the image conjures, then consider it a day of new beginnings on more than one front.





Leo

You're not very sensitive when it comes to knowing how much money is going out on a daily basis and that's causing serious problems. Your spending must be controlled if you want to stay afloat. If you can't do it yourself then it's time to cry Uncle and let someone else control the purse strings. There's no shame in turning over all the books, including your checkbook.



Virgo

Your friends can only help you so much. For everything else, you need old-fashioned money. It's amazing how much support you get once you start waving it about. You don't kid yourself that the types who show up when money does are your real friends, either, so your heart is safe -- even if your wallet isn't.





Libra

Sticking to your routine and having some flexibility are both valuable today. That's because you're chasing after a carrot on a stick. Don't get upset if it makes you run up, down and sideways. You're getting plenty of exercise even if you're not making any progress.





Scorpio

If you think you're too busy making money to have deep conversations, think again. You're missing out on some real gems by isolating yourself from friends and family now. If money is what you want, you're more likely to get it by investing in relationships than in anything else. Strange but true.





Sagittarius

Money has a mood. You can either follow it or follow your own, depending on what's more important to you. Either one can lead you into some deep rabbit holes, and both have value -- although in completely different ways. Don't waste time questioning your choice.





Capricorn

Some good news has you bouncing off the walls. It goes without saying it's about money. You're suddenly able to deal with all the financial issues dealt you recently, with some high cards still left in your hand. It feels good to be flush.





Aquarius

Whether your routine is working or not is entirely your own responsibility. There's no point in wasting time blaming it on anyone or anything else, including the market. Besides, a pity party is a huge overreaction. Don't let that kind of emotion ruin your plan.





Pisces

You know just what to do when certain stocks are not performing. But in your anxiety dreams, it's you who's balancing on top of a beach ball, and in front of quite a crowd, too. Face it, having to perform is just no fun. But those feelings won't make the money trickle in any faster. You might as well let yourself relax.



