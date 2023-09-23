Your Daily FinanceScope for September 23, 2023





Aries

There is no such thing as a culture of success. There are as many different ways of living with it as there are people achieving it. Start exploring how those who are where you want to be have gotten there. Once you find your own way, you can be spontaneous. For now, it pays to be a copycat.





Taurus

You have no problem holding up the line. Haggling is what comes naturally to you, and everyone else will just have to wait. It's not in your nature to let the wrong price slide or pay more than you think something is worth. Not even the sands of time daunt you. In fact, nothing and no one can hurry you along.





Gemini

It's hard to take unsolicited advice. But even though you didn't ask for the earful you're getting, there is a lot of value to be gleaned from it. Try to be open to what is being communicated instead of obsessing over the messenger, the bad timing or delivery.





Cancer

Sometimes being a blabbermouth is a good thing. When you don't have time to censor what you say, some pretty heartfelt compliments make it past the tower. Letting down your guard will prove profitable in more ways than one today. Run with it.





Leo

Learning a new trick has more payoffs than one. Money plays into your satisfaction, but so does the simple act of learning itself. Don't forget to thank the person who helps you see things in a new and more profitable way. A verbal thank you won't cut it.



Virgo

Don't let your first impulse dictate how you handle a money issue. Not wanting to share is not a good enough reason not to. On the other hand, you shouldn't fork over what's yours just because someone else is being aggressive about it. Take you time in coming to the right answer.





Libra

Your focus is all about people and nothing about money. But even having good relationships takes cash, it seems. When one particular friendship or romance starts feeling like it's costing you more than it's worth, it probably is. Look at it the way you would a business deal and you'll have your answer.





Scorpio

A financial accomplishment is going to your head. Some pride is a good thing, but if you don't nip it in the bud, things could get ugly faster than you think. Let yourself be proud for a while, then put your mental and emotional health plan into effect. Today is as good a day to start as any.





Sagittarius

You know how one thing leads to another. You've already experienced how enjoying someone's company can blend into romance. The same holds true for fun and profit. One minute you're simply enjoying yourself and the next you're running a profitable business. Or so it seems. Time does fly.





Capricorn

You're suffering from a serious bout of worry, and financial stability is your most enduring concern. There's no point in letting it keep you awake at night, but do continue taking it seriously. As long as you're acting responsibly, there is no need to worry too much about your immediate safety.





Aquarius

As excited as you are, you'd think you had discovered electricity. You may not be Ben Franklin, but you are an inventive thinker. Even a new way of shaving a dime off of your budget has you energized. Keep looking at life with amazement.





Pisces

You'd jump through hoops to right your financial mess and your commitment isn't the issue. It's what you have to do that is ambiguous. Although it seems like you are stuck in a maze of penalties and fees, you will soon find your way to the hidden exit. Until then, endure the bewildered feeling.



