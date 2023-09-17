Your Daily FinanceScope for September 17, 2023





Aries

Using successful situations as your springboard works wonders for your attitude. You can only put your career first for so long on a day like today, but your momentum is well channeled into getting ahead and staying there.





Taurus

You need a personal day, and you're going to get one a bit sooner than you planned. Continuing with the projects before you would just be a waste of time and money. Both are better spent getting you ready for another try. It's safe to consider it a day, no matter what time it is.





Gemini

What you're doing can hardly be considered research. You can wonder about a thing all day long and not know any more about it than you did first thing in the morning. The old you would not have hesitated to dive right in. The new you is overly cautious. Find the middle ground.





Cancer

You need to deal with something important. You are on a roll but don't get lulled into thinking you have all the time in the world. Your bottom line can still be affected by what you do now. Make sure it's affected positively.





Leo

You look like a million bucks today no matter how much you're actually worth. Making a good impression is easy and you should enjoy it while it lasts. Even better yet, figure out what it is you're doing right so you can recreate it at will, instead of randomly.



Virgo

Hard work may be its own reward, but you have a different kind of payoff in mind today. If having healthy ambitions like making money are what keep your nose to the grindstone, then go ahead and keep them front and center. The more creative you get, the more fun it all is.





Libra

Having limits shouldn't make you so depressed. They're part of the human experience. That they're imposed from an outside source is what is really bothering you. Remember that you are ultimately responsible for the situation you're in, if that helps you regain some sense of control.





Scorpio

Even though it's not a once in a lifetime opportunity, it is an opportunity nonetheless. The stars might line up for you again and again, but there's really no point in knowing it if you're not willing to make good use of the information. It's a good day to sign, at least as good as it gets, so don't hold back.





Sagittarius

You can't see the forest for the trees. You're so focused on money that you've forgotten what the point of it is. Sure, penny pinching is saving you some cash, but then again, there's no point in having it in the bank if your plan is to never spend it at all. Relax a bit. The only thing that needs to be loosened for now is your attitude.





Capricorn

The accomplishment you're most proud of is one others either barely notice or take for granted. That's okay with you, though, because in this one area at least, you are not looking for any recognition from others. Pull out your private trophy and give it a long, warm look when you need to boost your stamina today.





Aquarius

Keep your head down because bullets are flying. The numbers are going to be impossible to misunderstand, and you don't want to make eye contact with anyone today. All that discipline comes in handy because you already know how to stay focused on the task at hand. Focus like a laser beam.





Pisces

Nothing is easy anymore and today you're not off the hook until the very end. When you're out of work to do, start figuring out how you can help those around you. There's always something else the group needs before you all can call it a day.



