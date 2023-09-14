Your Daily FinanceScope for September 14, 2023





Aries

You're thinking for yourself. That's just one happy byproduct of the past. If being one of the sheep made you feel like your financial future was secure, you now know better. You can count on taking that insight right to the bank.





Taurus

Your subconscious is pulling all the levers and pushing all your buttons today. It's not a particularly charming state to be in, but it can be devastating when it comes to all things financial. Don't risk making any major decisions regarding your money today.





Gemini

Not everything is out of your hands, although it sometimes feels that way. You're too intelligent to be down and out. Down, yes, but certainly not for the count. You won't reach the extremes of old anytime soon, but you have no doubt that your numbers are on the mend. Your confidence alone is worth more than gold.





Cancer

It's time to prime the pump. Ironically, that doesn't involve spending money. It involves helping others. Karma has a way of turning your points into cash for you, so your best investment today is someone else. Doing something for others is like putting money in the bank.





Leo

Loving life is a given, with or without a big bank account. You learn something new every day. You've had a chance to find out what you're made of and you have every reason to be proud. Now back to feathering your nest.



Virgo

You really don't want to go with the flow these days, because that would only take you backwards. Moving forward means stepping out on your own. Dare yourself to stop being one of the sheep and force yourself to make your own financial decisions instead. It's not as hard as you think.





Libra

You already know how to strike a balance between spending and saving, but now you need to lean towards saving. Being idealistic won't do the trick, either. This project takes some serious effort and even a little bit of pain. The first positive statement you get is all you need to galvanize your efforts. Until then, hang in there.





Scorpio

There is nothing in life without risk, but impulse buys really open you up for some big financial regrets. Almost nothing personal is worth spending your money on these days, and your professional purchases can wait. Whatever it is you're drooling over is not worth the gamble.





Sagittarius

Money fears just can't trickle into some areas, even if there are small cracks. Certain friendships are perfect examples. Spending time with people who reset your emotional gauges is always valuable, and never more so than now. They'll help you find that elusive feeling of wellbeing.





Capricorn

You're able to accomplish the seemingly impossible. No, you won't be leaping tall buildings in a single bound, but your financial feats of daring come close. The odd thing is, it's the pedestrian habits of discipline and perseverance that really help you pull it off.





Aquarius

Tightening your belt is making you want to weep. You're throwing ever more categories into the cost cutting project that is your life. Cry on the shoulders of friends if you must, but don't change your strategy. Stay organized.





Pisces

Keep your ears open for a blabbermouth, because they are spewing some valuable information. It might not be meant for you, but the airwaves are free. Pay attention to otherwise inane chatter for your big tip of the day.



