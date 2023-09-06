Your Daily FinanceScope for September 06, 2023





Aries

There's no rush to make your fortune. Rome wasn't built in a day. You have time to get right with your various accounts, so don't feel rushed. Take your time as you ease your way back into the world of finance. Pretend you're stepping into a warm bath.





Taurus

Your emotional and financial roller coaster is slowly coming to a stop. The bumpers are the last jolt you'll feel. Even with your knees shaking, you know you have to get right back in line to do it all over again. Don't hesitate. The future will be way more profitable for you than the past.





Gemini

Is the universe misreading your thoughts? If you're resorting to mind reading to communicate your financial desires, then you can just about count on it. Don't be afraid to say out loud exactly what you want. Money made as a goal reached is better than a random windfall any day of the week.





Cancer

Today feels brand, spanking new, but it won't be forever. Make the most of your 'sky's the limit' feelings by not focusing on minutiae today. You need to think about goals further down the line and come up plans to reach them. Be both pie in the sky and realistic at the same time.





Leo

You're looking inward to figure out your financial plans. That's not as unusual a strategy as you may think. Plenty of people trust their gut when it comes to their money, even if they pretend their head is driving the gravy train. Continue being introspective.



Virgo

Your financial or business affairs were wrapped up, so you get to start on an organized note. It's the best state to be in when jumping into new plans or projects. On the other hand, if you continue feeling the need to tidy up the details, you're probably just procrastinating.





Libra

You've become too used to socializing to get back into the work-a-day world. You don't have to become completely self-sufficient, but a bit of time to yourself will come in handy. You have numbers to go over, and that's way more than being a good conversationalist.





Scorpio

You don't have time to be doing your friends any favors. You're too far behind from all the fun you had over the course of the last several weeks. On the other hand, you can't really afford not to, either. Time to toss a coin.





Sagittarius

You're eager to start on your new plan. Well, maybe more where making money is concerned and less where food is involved. But rushing headlong into things would be a big mistake. Slow down and cover all the details, even if it seems like it will drive you mad to do so.





Capricorn

When you get some news that makes your pulse race, your instinct should be to calm yourself down. That could mean making a long distance phone call or checking the numbers remotely. Whatever you choose, do what it takes to keep your feet on the ground and your head screwed on right.





Aquarius

You may think you're back in the saddle again, but you're only halfway there. You're still a bit rusty when it comes to how the game is played. If you're trusting everyone you're doing business with, it goes without saying you need some hired help. Find a trusted second set of ears and eyes.





Pisces

It's absolutely essential to know all the facts before you decide what to do with your money, but you already know that. You're tempted to just dive into something and figure it out as you go along, though. Your better judgment gets the best of you and wins in the end.



