Your Daily FinanceScope for October 20, 2023





The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!





Aries

You can dip into your rainy day fund for something other than an emergency as long as you don't make a habit of it. The ability to do something spontaneous is worth the risk. Doing something new, on the spur of the moment, only renews your ability to replenish your emergency supplies tomorrow.





Taurus

You're the type who's never in a hurry, and that's not your best quality. Your retirement isn't exactly looming, but it makes sense to pretend that it is. Put some urgency into your need for future security. You don't have to rush out and buy a retirement home just yet, but do start looking into your savings options.





Gemini

Don't sit around waiting for someone to tell you what to do. Take the initiative when it comes to redirecting your money. Hoping and wishing won't make for a happy retirement. If a golden nest egg is one of your biggest wishes, then start making it so.





Cancer

You're in too much of a hurry to make use of the common sense you were born with. You're not even slightly suspicious of a good thing being dangled before you. If you pounce without thinking, you'll get what you deserve. Take a deep breath before moving.





Leo

When you say, 'You learn something new every day' it's usually a rather off-hand comment. But the fact is, you actually do learn something new every day. Today you learn something that proves to be rather profitable if you put it to good use. The very first step toward doing just that is recognizing the lesson when you stumble across it.



Virgo

When it comes to money, you like to go over every last penny and the time involved isn't an issue. Neither is reconciling those last few cents. It's just a rather harmless habit you've come to enjoy, like knitting or darning socks. That it actually keeps you uber-informed is a definite benefit.





Libra

Life can't be all roses and romance. You've got to deal with cold, hard reality, including cold, hard cash, at least every once in a while. Put love aside while you attend to money matters today. Things may or may not resume where they left off, but business is business.





Scorpio

It's a good day to start getting financially fit. There is plenty of flab to cut out of your daily spending. Some of it won't even be missed, but some will feel like quite the sacrifice. Don't bore people with all you have to go without. It could lead to an ugly conflict.





Sagittarius

Life can't be all fun and games. Or can it? That's your day in a nutshell, as a matter of fact. You have plenty to show for it that doesn't include money. The sum total is more like satisfaction and both emotional and psychological health, the kind of things that can't be bought with money.





Capricorn

There is a checkerboard pattern sketched on your mind and heart. You worry about your family and your career in equal measures today. Jumping across the board in this way is exhausting. You'll finally realize that you're not adding to your security or stability by obsessing over it. Relaxing is your best approach.





Aquarius

Electricity was once an incredible discovery, and yet today it is taken for granted all day long. You could stumble across something equally as life altering if you keep your eyes open. You'd hate to go down only in family lore as the real inventor, so stay on your toes.





Pisces

You'd love to wake up from a bad dream but the sad truth is that someone you know and love is a charlatan. There is no getting around the obvious. The delusions you've allowed yourself to suffer under have forced you to live behind a veil. Once you push it aside you can start counting your losses, at least the monetary ones.



