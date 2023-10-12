Your Daily FinanceScope for October 12, 2023





The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!





Aries

Your success is based on a combination of plodding along and jumping on good opportunities. It's this potpourri that makes it all so lovely. But it also adds a good bit to chance. You're getting sick of plodding along while waiting for your next break. Sigh.





Taurus

Your understanding of money is surprisingly superficial. You're happy when you see it in your wallet or reflected in your bank statements, but you have no idea about how it filters through your life. You can see things from an entirely new perspective by simply keeping track of what you spend and on what.





Gemini

When it comes to spending money, you have a hard time to hold yourself back. It's your bank account for a change that is the ultimate authority on what you can and, more importantly, cannot spend. The upside is that it's not that confusing anymore.





Cancer

When you reach for your money, you may think at first it doesn't feel like coming out of your wallet. Then you'll realize it's actually long gone. Don't get all indignant or start projecting your paranoia onto others. You already know who the culprit is: You.





Leo

You tackle all problems in life with the same level of enthusiasm. A lack of funds is just another challenge for you, and one you are up for. Don't waste time boring others with your plans; just buckle down and put in the hard work you know is necessary to regain your financial health.



Virgo

Your instinct is to go for all things romantic, creative, and last but not least, fun. But these days you can't afford those kinds of activities. You have hard work ahead of you and it's critical that you accomplish it. Don't let yourself get sidetracked by anything.





Libra

Interest, it seems, knows no limits. A past bill has come back to haunt you and it has ten times the bite it did at the time you conveniently forgot about it. Don't let yourself get all depressed. Consider it just one more opportunity to become better positioned by taking the high road.





Scorpio

There is a crucial element missing in your plan for success, and no one can make up for it but you. It's willpower. You need to start exerting some self-control or risk going under. When there are deadlines to be met and bills to be paid, nothing else will take its place.





Sagittarius

You're as focused on saving money as you possibly can be. You're already making your own lunch and avoiding all non-essentials. Short of making your own clothes, you've trimmed about as much fat in your budget as there is to trim. Don't take penny-pinching to any further extremes.





Capricorn

Your plans are working, but they're just not the plans you are aware of. Your inner themes play a bigger part in your finances than you realize. If you want good results, you have to root out the negative thoughts that repeat in loops. You're so used to them, they're like background noise.





Aquarius

You want to take disciplined action, but you have no idea what to do or how to do it. This might be something you just can't tackle yourself. Admitting you need outside help is the first step toward regaining your financial footing. Don't waste another day flailing around.





Pisces

Finding a direction in life is harder than it seems. Money has been your guiding star, but now you need something altogether different. Following it, once you find it will prove more profitable than your current trek ever could be. Start by building a better compass.



