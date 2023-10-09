Your Daily FinanceScope for October 09, 2023





Aries

You're looking inward for clues as to what to do with your money. That's unusual since you usually get your tips from the world around you. Some subliminal nonsense in there could throw you off completely. On the other hand, it could get a grip on you no matter where you look for advice.





Taurus

Being overly sensitive is no fun. You may think your relationships all have you on the edge of your seat, but the real reason you feel those pins and needles has to do with money. Yes, you are deflecting again. Take a good look at your bank statements for the real source of your suspense.





Gemini

It seems like the universe is in a willful mood. Is it just you or is everyone facing the same kind of resistance? Either way, don't waste time on hurt feelings. Consider it a learning experience, and if you can't pull that off, make it a humbling one.





Cancer

You're not approaching a serious situation with the kind of intensity it seems to demand of you. In fact, if anything, you're a bit wishy-washy and indecisive. That might be a good approach in business, but in the emotional realm, you really should be sure. Don't proceed.





Leo

Being self-centered has its perks and its drawbacks. Since you're the kind of person who gets a deep satisfaction out of nurturing others, particularly your family, it seems to have mostly drawbacks. You have the kind of attitude no amount of money can buy. That alone should be a big boost to your ego.



Virgo

You'd be a lot better off if you stopped reinventing the wheel. Listening to others would be a good first step. As hard as it is to accept views that are different from your own, you'll waste a lot less energy analyzing what's unknown to you but widely known to others.





Libra

Business changes are affecting things deeply into your life. You need to let all that go for the day and focus on less stressful issues. Dust your possessions, go to the movies or buy yourself something new. As long as you're being selfish, you're doing something healthy.





Scorpio

Being low key is a good strategy when it comes to attracting both people and money. You can exude power and confidence without doing or saying a thing. Save your more intense attitude for a setting more appropriate for it than any you'll find yourself in today.





Sagittarius

You prefer being lost in the dreams in your head than to being vulnerable to the slow, funky mood you're in. But ignoring how you feel is like letting a big bill slip behind the refrigerator. It will only come back to bite you, with penalties. Deal with it directly, and today.





Capricorn

When you feel detached from everything in life, there's only one cure for what ails you. Friends. You can't help but focus on something or someone other than yourself when you're around them. Organize your day around time with them.





Aquarius

You're about to stumble upon one of the most satisfying ways to use your money. If you thought spending it on yourself was sweet, just wait until you experience spending it on something socially useful. Even when done anonymously, the bang for the buck just can't be beaten. Be careful, though, because the feeling is addictive.





Pisces

Looming financial decisions are eating away at your confidence. Your doubts are getting in the way of everything else in your day. The best way to deal with them is to ignore them altogether. You should be splashing in the surf or sailing in the sun rather than swimming with sharks.



