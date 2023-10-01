Your Daily FinanceScope for October 01, 2023





Aries

You're cooking up something amazing, and it's not the books, either. Your culinary skills are all above board. This concoction takes every bit of your effort and stamina to see to completion, but you're not one to leave the kitchen because of a little bit of heat. Use your apron to wipe your brow and keep on stirring.





Taurus

If you've let money make you arrogant, you're in for a big fall. Your finances may or may not be salvageable but your character definitely is, and that's what you should be focusing on. Be the first to back down in any power struggle, no matter what the other person's financial status happens to be.





Gemini

Don't let yourself be lulled into an illusion. You may think you're surrounded by like-minded people, but that says more about you than it does about them. Be especially careful when talking about something taboo, like money. Whether it's yours or theirs, mum's the word.





Cancer

If only your impulses ran toward the frugal. Unfortunately, you're drawn to all things extravagant. Make sure you think rationally about whatever you set your sites on, though. You may think you deserve something you just can't afford.





Leo

Your confidence is strong no matter how thin your wallet is getting. That kind of attitude definitely helps you stand out in a crowd and makes you shine. Keep fanning the flames until you have a nice, warm fire going. Thinking about money will only douse the flames.



Virgo

You don't mind being the underdog. In fact, there's virtue in the role you never knew about before. It's a lot easier to have integrity and character when you're not grappling with things like temptation and greed. Don't be too happy about it, though. You definitely want to move up the ladder, and soon.





Libra

Don't kid yourself that minor things like price tags don't really matter. How much you spend is more critical than ever. If you're willing to get creative with your finances, then do the monetary shuffle. Otherwise, you'll just have to drool from a distance.





Scorpio

Money has you in a sweat, but the thought of asking for more has you especially stressed. You can make do with what you have if you learn to stretch a dollar -- and stretch and stretch and stretch. Watch yourself turn both you and your cash into a yogi.





Sagittarius

Good fortune has always smiled at you, with or without your knowledge. If luck hadn't been on your side, then you would not have gotten where you are today. No matter what your financial situation is, things could always be worse. Look in the mirror and practice your best Polly Anna.





Capricorn

It's not an easy day, but easy isn't necessarily what you want anyway. In fact, you need to be challenged to be satisfied. When others make demands of you, you're only too happy to jump through hoops, as long as you're not the only one doing the spending.





Aquarius

Put some creativity into your approach to money. As long as it's legal, start doing some financial experiments. The results will either be extraordinary or ho-hum, but at least the effort itself will be valuable.





Pisces

If your favorite fantasy is of riches and early retirement, join the crowd. Why get carried away in such a plebian drama? The more individual to you your desires are, the more likely they are to become reality. Discover your real self.



