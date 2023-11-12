Your Daily FinanceScope for November 12, 2023





The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!





Aries

Pooling your resources was never a better idea. It may seem like a thing of the eighties, but the deal you're contemplating is just about the only way you'll be able to buy what you want. The trick will be making sure your partners are well suited for each other. Being like-minded is just the tip of the iceberg.





Taurus

Spending frivolously just rubs you the wrong way. It's hard for you to respect people who do it. So when you're forced to spend time with someone who talks incessantly about their bad financial habits, you have no choice but to be irked. Not letting it show is worth a million.





Gemini

You generally take the intellectual approach to problem solving, but someone may try to rope you into acting on your emotions instead. You're open to a different point of view, but that doesn't mean you should mimic someone else's way of doing things, especially if it's a way that's totally foreign to you. Your money isn't going anywhere. You have time to give it all some more thought.





Cancer

Don't let yourself get all bent out of shape by the mere mention of a financial strategy you don't agree with. For one thing, just because it's been suggested doesn't mean you're obligated to act on it. Be gracious and the moment will pass. Be inflexible and it will feel like an eternity.





Leo

You know the mother of invention quite well. Now that you've proven your ability at adapting to any and all financial circumstances, you're ready for a bit of security for a change. Being patient is the equivalent of being complacent in your case, so don't settle for the slow approach, either.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞





Virgo

You experience a "What Was I Thinking moment." Once you find a new way of doing things, you'll wonder why you stayed loyal to your old strategies for as long as you did. Don't waste your time kicking yourself or wondering how much money you could have saved over the years if you had caught on sooner.





Libra

It takes a lot of creativity to move your money around as much as you have to. If you could harness all that talent in other ways, you'd be well ahead of the need to shuffle. Think of yourself as an artist and don't let yourself be hemmed in by conventional methods.





Scorpio

Something makes you want to shout. Whether it's in anger or for joy depends on how you handle your money today. Even something simple and cosmetic can make or break a financial deal. You and your emotional response are hanging in the balance.





Sagittarius

You finally meet someone who's been in your cards for a long time. Whether they're your match, your hero or simply a stranger, the effect they have on your finances is profound. And for all their import you may not even recognize them for who they are, whether you're having long, involved conversations or simply exchanging hellos.





Capricorn

You know enough to avoid schemes in real life but a few good fantasies are an excellent way to escape your financial reality. You're good, evil and all things in between when it comes to imagining everything from bank heists to lottery winnings. Enjoy the day lost in visions of an imaginary future.





Aquarius

The change you've been waiting for has finally arrived and in the form of your own motivation. If you thought a windfall was the only thing that could save you, then you'll be all the more grateful that it comes in the form of high energy. In other words, you're being taught to fish.





Pisces

Just as too many cooks spoil the pot, too many thoughts make it hard to focus. Your pot is full of new ideas and it's time to stop anyone from tossing any more into it. Put it all on the back burner to stew for the weekend. You can decide how much money to throw into it then.



Find out what the cards have in store for you with your 2022 Tarot Reading.