Your Daily FinanceScope for November 09, 2023

Aries

Money is great but it's not worth your soul. Using people to get ahead financially will just leave you rich on the outside and impoverished on the inside. You're staring at moral bankruptcy. You have what it takes to go toe to toe and come out victorious. Don't give in to temptation.





Taurus

It's time to come at a problem from a different angle. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again but expecting a different outcome, then you're coming dangerously close to fitting the description. Take a deep breath and find new ways to make money or shave it from your budget.





Gemini

Don't let yourself get all paranoid about your money. If anyone has a hidden agenda, it's you. All of your plotting and scheming is skewing the way you interpret the motivations of others. On the flip side, if you put in some old-fashioned hard work to get ahead, the entire world will look safe and welcoming to you.





Cancer

Going from one extreme to the other is wearing thin. From poor to rich was a fun ride but the other way around was a bit rough. You're starting to think that middle of the road is the way to go. Make finding that financial balance your first priority.





Leo

You already know what you want. It's knowing how to get it that's a problem. Listening to little clues on the wind is a romantic image but it won't get you the money you need. That's about as effective as hoping for a pot of gold under a rainbow. Start looking into old fashioned hard work and sweat equity to fund your desires.



Virgo

Hard work pays the bills, but if you're doing what you love then it's like being paid twice. Satisfaction is its own reward. If you once loved your job then you're starting to realize that the romance is finally back. It makes every workday a good day instead of a day in purgatory. Enjoy.





Libra

You are in uncharted waters. There is no real authority when it comes to the issues you're grappling with. Even though money is involved, remind yourself that you already know the basics of right and wrong. It shouldn't be all that hard to apply them to reaching the bottom line.





Scorpio

When it comes to breaking out of the rat race, you have plenty of good ideas. All you need is the confidence to start acting on them. You get a small push in the right direction today. It's an almost imperceptible nudge between the shoulder blades, from the universe to you. If you make good use of it, you'll be on your way.





Sagittarius

You have the opposite of the Midas touch. You can spend a fortune on just about anything. Even the old standby of making your own lunch turns into an exercise in gourmet food when in your hands. Money flows like water on even the simplest things. Sigh.





Capricorn

You're going down your checklist of personal accomplishments, but you're still feeling restless and dissatisfied. That's okay, because that feeling is what motivates you to accomplish even more. If your plan is to move in a positive direction then your plans are working even if your feelings are negative.





Aquarius

By their very nature your subliminal issues are unknowable. But do know that they are pushing you in the right direction every minute of every day. So if you're not sure why you do what you do, don't fight the mysterious feeling. Just be relieved that whatever their source, your baggage is just the right kind of ballast.





Pisces

It goes without saying you get paid for something. As they say, money doesn't grow on trees. But you're helping in ways that don't involve any pay at all, even though money is part of the equation. The benefits are a happy byproduct of whatever you do today.



