Your Daily FinanceScope for January 23, 2024

Aries

You tried to charm and you're almost ready to try some strong-arm tactics. Don't bother, because you can only get what you want one way: By earning it. If it's been a while since you've needed to work that hard, make reacquainting yourself with the technique your project for the day.





Taurus

Whoa, Nelly! You're straining to go full speed ahead. It's fun to see the money pile up as a result, but you need to slow down a bit or you're going to overdo it. Don't let your greedy side hold the reins.





Gemini

You feel like you have financial vertigo. Too much lurching back and forth is making you feel queasy. Stay focused on one point to keep your bearings. A good point of reference is a business partner.





Cancer

Your domestic happiness is directly tied to your financial state, in case that is not already obvious to you. Working on making more money or getting out of debt is just like working toward future bliss. Put your heart and soul into it.





Leo

You're in the mood for fun, but if it takes money, you'll have to hope others will pick up your tab. If you don't feel comfortable having your needs met in this way, then don't join in. Whatever you do, don't spend.



Virgo

You've made sure to keep your spending on a short leash, but you may experience a hard yank today. As long as you don't stumble and fall, you'll live to tell the tale. Be prepared; those impulses can be stronger than you think.





Libra

There's nothing wrong with wanting attention from others. There is something terribly wrong with paying to get it, though. Keep your pursuit of adulation genuine. It should be about you, not what you own.





Scorpio

You're having a hard time deciding one way or the other, but that's as it should be. Whether it's something life-altering or relatively trivial, it involved money, and that means you have to think it over and then think it over again before putting it on a square.





Sagittarius

If making a particular decision seems hard, you should remember that it's really a matter of law, not choice. That it's out of your hands may be a big relief after all the agony you've put yourself through.





Capricorn

It's not the right day to expect to make any extra money, but that doesn't mean you won't be richer in other ways by the time you go to bed tonight. Adjusting your inner sense of value is what makes or breaks your day.





Aquarius

Pretending you don't care is not the same as staying above the fray. Your aloof attitude may fool others but it is taking its toll on you. Admitting you are hoping for a big profit is nothing to be ashamed of, even if it means getting a bit dirty.





Pisces

Picking the right path in life is important but it's never too late to change tacks if you feel like you're not getting anywhere. It's time to take out your mental and emotional map and compass and start plotting a new course. Success is waiting for you somewhere.



