Your Daily FinanceScope for January 21, 2024

Aries

Making money, losing money -- it's all become so routine. Not. You are on the edge of your seat once again today. If it weren't for your love of the sugar rush, you would have gotten a stable job long ago. Keep focusing on what is sweet.





Taurus

For once it seems like fortune is courting you. In fact, it almost feels as if it's stalking you. You've having a classic 'be careful what you wish for' kind of day. The very specter of success has you running for cover.





Gemini

The last thing you need when trying to go over your bills is a bunch of harpies and busybodies hovering around. Someone is ready to pounce on you at the first sign of weakness, so keep all financial information to yourself.





Cancer

You know to plan for success, not failure, but don't plan to clean up. Success today means not losing money and nothing more. That's okay with you, though. You can focus on smaller issues and make the big bucks another day.





Leo

If you seem withdrawn it's only because you are mulling over your options. Something has to change but you're not sure yet how to go about it. Continue looking inward until you are sure you've hit on the right plan.



Virgo

You aren't just looking back on today's achievements, you're tallying your entire week. The end result will determine more than just whether or not you have a great day. It will make or break your plans for the near future.





Libra

You're normally a good listener but today your best bet is to block things out and plug your ears. Even the voice in your head could lead you astray. And without any input, it's a good day to do nothing at all rather than risk doing the wrong thing with your money.





Scorpio

A friend who is floundering could use your help, in a roundabout way. You know the secret to success even if it's apparent. You haven't gotten there yet but you are well on your way. You could do a friend a big favor by sharing your little secret.





Sagittarius

It's maddening to go over the numbers again and again, but until you find that needle in the haystack, that's exactly what you have to do. There's no rushing through it, either. You're in for the duration so you might as well resign yourself to that fact.





Capricorn

You can connect with people no matter how far away they are, both emotionally and geographically. Your nose for money is outshined for a change by your nose for the truth. You need to find the facts and no one can stop you from doing just that.





Aquarius

Be careful in your dealings with others. You naturally want to take on most of the work but you won't necessarily get most of the rewards for it. Be sure you don't let the group take unfair advantage of your drive and enthusiasm.





Pisces

You enjoy helping others. When you see someone in need, you help first and ask questions later. So it hurts when you're not treated the same way in return. Asking for help, especially money, is humbling and that's not all bad.



