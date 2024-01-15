Your Daily FinanceScope for January 15, 2024





Aries

You want what they have. If you didn't, then advertising would have gone out the window long ago. It's easy to get sucked into fantasies of how life would be if only you bought the goods, but don't let yourself even go there. Just touch your wallet and move on without opening it.





Taurus

Your heart is racing. The mere thought of money has you all aflutter. Don't let yourself get too worked up, though. You know what happens to people who count their chicks before they're hatched. Oh, you don't? Then you soon will.





Gemini

You can't really expect to come up with any original ideas without any new material to feed them. You need to leave your comfort zone and find something in the world that excites you. For once, you really can claim to be doing research when you're out there meeting new people.





Cancer

You're talking yourself into a state of mind not appropriate for the given situation. Don't let yourself get whipped into a frenzy over a perceived penalty or a false charge. It will all get reconciled when the numbers do. In the meantime, take a deep breath and relax.





Leo

Your take on life is hardly unique, but just because it's common doesn't mean it's not valuable. You're impressed with yourself, whether others are or not. That kind of confidence can only work for you, so go ahead and stoke the flames.



Virgo

A problem can't be solved with just one pass of the red pen. You have to go over and over the details until you get to the root of the thing. It's a fundamental flaw in your strategy and it's costing you a pretty penny.





Libra

Don't sit around waiting for things to feel just right before you begin. Your energy may be off, but you've got to generate some enthusiasm anyway. And if you can't manage enthusiasm, then just showing up for the task at hand will do.





Scorpio

If playing it safe sounds boring to you, find a way to make it more enticing. The last thing you can afford to do now is losing any more money, even if it's not your own. Make that especially if it's not your own. You're already skating on thin ice as it is.





Sagittarius

You're thinking about an issue the way a dog chews on a bone. But no matter how hard you dig in, you just can't get very far with it. Some mysteries are never solved and some are deciphered years after the fact. You may have to hang this one up for now and move on to more profitable endeavors.





Capricorn

Don't think too much about things. Some spontaneity can be valuable, as long as it's within reason. Your intellectual side is cutting off all the oxygen and leaving your intuition on the lifeless side. Give yourself to the count of three, then reach for your wallet.





Aquarius

Once you understand a thing, you're likely to fall in love with it. So spend some time figuring out the ups and downs of your finances. Once the sparks fly, you'll be that much more motivated to stay involved.





Pisces

You're sure one minute and indecisive the next. Your moment to invest or not is about to pass so make up your mind, even if it's to keep all funds under your mattress. At least you will have decided for yourself instead of passing on the chance by default.



