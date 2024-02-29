Your Daily FinanceScope for February 29, 2024





Aries

Achieving your goals is that much harder solo than it is working with the right people. If the group you want to work with isn't already out there, then form one yourself. Finding like-minded people should be easy.





Taurus

You're normally fairly conservative with your money but today you have an outrageous streak. As long as you don't invest too heavily or foolishly, you should be able to indulge it without risking too much damage. Enjoy.





Gemini

You are financially challenged but that shouldn't stop you from doing what you want to do. People who could help you are more open to influence than you realize. Give yourself some credit and others will follow suit.





Cancer

Everyone has their own ideas about what to do with your money. With all the squabbling, keeping it under your mattress is looking like more and more of an option. All joking aside, watch for ulterior motives while the options are being hashed out.





Leo

You've had your fist closed so tightly on your money you've lost all feeling in it. When you finally crack it open, you'll be sadly surprised by how little you've actually been clinging to. Once the shock dies down, you should feel relieved to be free of your guard duties.



Virgo

Standard operating procedure is out the window. Your regular way of handling things just won't help today. For once, throwing money at a problem not only works, it's the only real option. Start collecting it.





Libra

You're more in the mood for fun and good times than hard work, but you don't have much choice in the matter. You can make your work more fun by getting a better attitude, though. Make that your first agenda item.





Scorpio

Conflicts dog you today. Your best chance of avoiding them is to appease others, who are more stubborn than you are for a change. Don't throw your money out the window for the sake of keeping the peace, but do give some ground.





Sagittarius

Connections are made easily today, with people and with money. You're not the type to use a situation to your advantage but you might as well make the most of this phase. The rest will fall into place naturally.





Capricorn

Money needs to be handled differently. You don't need to shake things up, exactly, but you do need to make a few changes here and there. Tweaking the system never hurts, and today it's a must.





Aquarius

You feel like a kid again. You're suddenly filled with ambition and excitement. Don't ask why your blahs have been lifted. Just make hay while the sun shines. There's plenty of both.





Pisces

Focusing on one issue at a time is your best chance of getting anything accomplished today. If you let too many thoughts swirl around at once, you'll only thwart your best intentions. Don't let yourself get greedy.



