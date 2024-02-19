Your Daily FinanceScope for February 19, 2024





Aries

You've put off your own needs all week and you're ready for some self-indulgence. Unfortunately, the rest of your clan isn't. You'll have to focus on someone else instead of yourself. It's ultimately okay, though, because your self-sacrifice pays off.





Taurus

When you work hard for the almighty dollar, there's almost no such thing as overdoing it. But when it comes to working out or other forms of exercise, there most definitely is. Take it easy today. Ease yourself into your new fitness routine.





Gemini

When you're the boss, you get to do all the fun stuff and leave everything else to someone beneath you. In your dreams, that is. You're feeling overwhelmed but don't waste time wishing someone else would emerge from the fog and take over for you. The only one to finish this project is you.





Cancer

Things aren't going well with one of your partnerships. Whether it's a work relationship or a home one doesn't really matter because the issue is the same. You just can't be in two places at one time. It's hard, but you'll have to learn to allocate bits of your time and attention to both sides.





Leo

All work and no play makes Jack or Jill a dull boy or girl. You need to have some fun with your friends or loved ones today. Tear yourself away from the smell of money, at least long enough to remember how good it feels to do something without the hint of a profit.



Virgo

Don't kid yourself into thinking you have just suffered a minor setback. You have actually just gone over one of the largest bumps the road of life will put before you. Get your ducks in a row before the whiplash sets in.





Libra

Today you don't need to worry about balancing many responsibilities. You have only one, and that is to restore your high energy levels in whatever way works best for you. You'll need all you can get for the coming week.





Scorpio

You're going over a difficult decision like a dog gnawing on a bone. You're even mulling it over in your sleep. Your unconscious mind just won't let it rest, whether you know it or not. It's downright exhausting. Making the decision once and for all is worth a million.





Sagittarius

If you're feeling a bit unloved by your friends, it's because you've turned down so many invitations they're afraid to extend them anymore. Yes, you've been that focused on money. They're waiting for a signal from you. It's a good day to make it widely known how much you miss your social life.





Capricorn

If you have no challenges to face down, then it's just not your idea of a good day. It can be, though, if you redefine your cardinal rules of life. Simply hanging around in good company can be incredibly enriching. You'll find out what you've been missing.





Aquarius

Someone in your inner circle doesn't really belong there. It could be a neighbor or an acquaintance or even a family member, but whoever they are, it's as if they're living in a completely different culture than yours. They're not, though. Take the time to figure them out. Connect instead of putting on your usual, aloof mask.





Pisces

It's time to throw out some of your old toys to make room for new ones. It's a form of recycling, because the replacements you'll be getting are all free. Be sure to pass what you have on to someone equally deserving.



