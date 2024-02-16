Your Daily FinanceScope for February 16, 2024





Aries

It's hard to look at pushing things to the back burner as an act of daring, but you've managed to convince yourself that it's something other than procrastination or cowardice. The heat is being turned up no matter where you go. In fact, it's downright scorching. Too bad you can't leave the kitchen.





Taurus

Your ailment is the exact opposite of keeping up with the Joneses. Don't be pompous because you think you are one-up on someone else. The status is only temporary if it's even real at all. No one cares as much about your financial situation as you do.





Gemini

You need to get a grip on some unpleasant feelings. If you can distance yourself emotionally, you can start to sort out the facts from your internal fiction. Lack of money can bring out a raw fear in the best of us, but try to be intellectual about it.





Cancer

Your daydreams are getting downright extravagant. That's okay because you can use them to get somewhere bigger and better than you are now. When it comes to financial goals, the sky's the limit.





Leo

You may not be a celebrity but you feel like you are. Don't analyze the source of your feelings. It may not have to do with financial success or notoriety. Even if it's based on a delusion, it's a valuable part of your personality.



Virgo

There's no such thing as a sure bet, so don't lull yourself into thinking you don't need to make any further effort. Even the best of plans will go awry if you don't stay organized. Keeping on top of things is your task for the day, and you can't be too vigilant.





Libra

Others are waiting for your direction. All you have to do is give the word and they will do your bidding. Put the energy to good use, because your adoring minions will be back to normal sooner than you can realize.





Scorpio

You'd have to be crazy to even imagine getting a raise right now. People are working harder than ever for less than before. And yet? You may feel like you're watching yourself from a great distance as you do something foolish, or even dangerous, but you can't stop yourself.





Sagittarius

If you want better things for yourself then don't sit around waiting for luck to shine on you. The only upgrades you'll be getting will come from your own hard work and dedication. The same holds true for almost everyone else on Planet Earth, so don't get a chip on your shoulder about it, either.





Capricorn

Business problems are not all that different from problems in other areas of your life. Someone is bluffing and you can tell who if you trust yourself enough. Just because they are in a position of authority doesn't mean they have a different operating system under their professional attire.





Aquarius

It's never too late to compromise. The moment you realize it's not about saving face is the moment you're ready to give, a little bit at a time. It's worth both the emotional toll and the money to break free of fixed ideas and power struggles.





Pisces

Your fantasies have a strong current today and you can't help but get caught up in them and taken downstream. Making money is almost out of the question. The best you can hope for is to make your lack of effort a tad less obvious. Don't annoy the boss.



