Your Daily FinanceScope for December 25, 2023

Aries

You finally have some time to go over your affairs. You don't get down to the 'fine-toothed comb' phase but you do get to get a handle on what's been going on. Don't let anyone rush you, either. It's your one day to put your foot down.





Taurus

The last thing you should be doing today is going over the numbers. You're too emotional for a thing like that anyway. That's not to say it's a dull activity, it's that you'd just get too excited or too depressed by the endeavor to make it worth your while. It's nothing that can't be put off for a calmer kind of day.





Gemini

On any other day, dealing with your bills would be an odious chore. But today even that is a welcome escape from the confusion and miscommunication of your personal life. Go ahead and dive right in. A better diversion was never created.





Cancer

It's a good day to clean up a big financial mess because the lines of communication are finally open. It's up to you to connect with all the other parties, though. Don't jump right into the nitty-gritty. Save the small details for later in the dialogue.





Leo

Your thoughts are all focused inward. It's a good day to reflect on what you want for yourself in the near future. You need to come up with a good financial plan unless your plan is to continue floating along aimlessly. Is it?



Virgo

Small accomplishments like tidying up and going over the bills add up to a great day. You can find some hidden cash and a loophole or two with the right level of attention to small details. All in all, the day is as profitable as it is enjoyable.





Libra

It seems at first glance like just the right time to socialize, but that nagging voice in your head is reminding you of something. If only it were more direct! The guilt or urgency is not localized enough for you to know more than that you should skip the expensive festivities.





Scorpio

There is more than one way to help a friend out. A financial favor may be the most obvious, but it's not necessarily the most helpful. Don't reach for your checkbook just because your mind immediately goes there. Give their situation some careful thought.





Sagittarius

You can't assert your authority over certain people and you'd gladly trade all your money to do just that. But you can't buy that kind of relationship with something like money. It has to be earned in a completely different way. Think about it but don't let it, or those in question, drive you crazy.





Capricorn

When you start planning something big you tend to get carried away. The excitement of it all gets the better of your good judgment. Try to stay grounded, because you could rack up some serious bills just thinking about it.





Aquarius

You're examining all of your spending habits, from the top all the way to the ground and then some. That's right, you're digging beneath the surface for the why's not just the where's and when's. You'll feel completely self-aware by the time you are through with this little exercise.





Pisces

Don't assume that if you can't figure something out now, you'll figure it out later. Don't commit any of your money until you have a better understanding of how much you will ultimately be in for. And if no one knows at this point, then that's all the more reason not to open your wallet.



