Your Daily FinanceScope for December 24, 2023

Aries

Your day is anything but routine. If you used to imagine what it would be like to circle the wagons, you'll finally get your chance to find out. Defending your fortune, whatever its size, is your primary focus today. Take your time and use your muscle.





Taurus

You're looking forward to a bit of fun. No thoughts of money could possibly distract you, whether they're about amassing your fortune or losing your shirt. All you can think about is being with your favorite companions and enjoying a well-deserved good time.





Gemini

Thoughts of bills swirl around your head like so much excess chatter. How you will ever deal with them all feels beyond comprehension. You'll have a better chance of getting a handle on things if you stop the inner din first. Start by telling yourself you'll manage.





Cancer

What you are doing with your money is similar to cleaning house. First, you pick everything up, then you dust, then you vacuum and then you start focusing on the tiny details. You're down to the tiny details, and yes, they count. They all add up to the overall effect of being next to Godliness.





Leo

You're ready to change tacks. The only problem is that it's impossible to pick a new course. No one else is any more knowledgeable than you are, either, so don't bother asking for advice. Ask yourself instead if you're ready to enter uncharted territory.



Virgo

Things haven't warmed up enough for you to take on any new projects yet but it's definitely beginning to thaw. You can smell a kind of financial spring on the breeze. It makes sense to organize yourself and prepare now, so you'll be ready for honing your rows when the right time comes.





Libra

You're looking forward to something. You could hang out with your friends or spend the time alone. Either way is fine with you because you enjoy nothing more these days than staying within your budget. If that means remaining self-sufficient, then so be it.





Scorpio

There are plenty of things being kept from you. Even the couch knows to keep its change hidden under the cushions. Instead of driving yourself crazy trying to find the secret to success or waiting for the mystery to be revealed to you, start being systematic about putting the pieces of the puzzle together.





Sagittarius

Someone is pestering you so much you can't go over all the necessary details. They've just about driven you to distraction. Before you let them drive you completely crazy, understand that the last thing they want is for you to be well informed. They have their reasons.





Capricorn

It seems like your financial problems have a gravitational pull of their own. Even if you can't break away from them to freedom, you can still get plenty accomplished while stuck on the ground. They can only hold you back if you let them.





Aquarius

Why be broken hearted just because others don't want the same things you do? It takes all kinds to make the world go 'round. Find someone who shares your agenda and it will be a lot easier to accomplish your goals.





Pisces

You've been told that being too critical will leave you with no relationships, but does the same hold true for your investments? Not exactly. You're never left with nothing by leaving it under your mattress. Be as picky as you feel the need to be.



