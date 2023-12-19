Your Daily FinanceScope for December 19, 2023





Aries

It's an easy kind of day. A few phone calls, a few emails, some news of the outside world. No fortunes will be made or lost, or even close. For some reason, it doesn't seem boring to you at all. In fact, you realize that this is the stuff life is made of. Enjoy it.





Taurus

You have no interest in spending outside your budget. Those impulses come up and are immediately squashed. Congratulations, it took a sobering few days to get to this point. You're almost tempted to reward yourself -- but you won't!





Gemini

Flirtatiousness comes as a welcome surprise no matter what stage of the game you are in. You feel like a million bucks from one moment to the next without spending a penny. In fact, it's the kind of thing you can control with money, much as the world likes to pretend otherwise. Enjoy.





Cancer

After being appropriately button-down when the circumstances warranted it, you are now ready to get a bit wild. You deserve to come out of your shell for a while. Don't forget that bills just make you want to go right back in and hide. Keep that in mind when considering your tab.





Leo

Your spending is controlled and your emotions are modest. You don't even miss the lifestyle that drove you to take drastic measures to get where you are. Your new way of life seems to be paying off in more ways than one. You're impressed with your gains, even if no one else is even aware of them.



Virgo

After all the numerical knots you've untied recently, the last thing you need is a problem with a friend or family member. They're worth more to you than all the money you've spent so much time on. Be extra careful expressing yourself today.





Libra

You're of two minds about a certain subject involving your finances. One side of you wants to make as much of a profit as possible and the other wants to be sure all you do is tied to something important inside of you. Unfortunately, you can't have it both ways on this one.





Scorpio

You're taking a bit of a risk but it's not with your own money. It's not even with someone else's money. You're betting your heart and soul on a profitable outcome. That's a lot to lose, but then again, you're not in it to lose. You're in it to win.





Sagittarius

You couldn't think deep thoughts even if you wanted to. Your brain needs a rest from the philosophizing. Some things in life can never be figured out, anyway. Your financial state is one of them, simply because at this point it has less to do with you than you would like it to.





Capricorn

You finally know what you want. It's how to go about getting it that remains a mystery. You can figure that out too if you put some time into it. Spend the day coming up with a strategy, and then a Plan B. Throw out all the extra chatter that makes you think you just can't do it.





Aquarius

You don't need things to heat up to the point of sizzling in order to have a good day. At this point, you'll settle for lukewarm. What you won't settle for is the wrong match, whether it's the wrong person, the wrong bank or the wrong activity. Be picky.





Pisces

You just don't have the creativity it would take to make something out of nothing today. Being content with your low budget is getting harder and harder. It's just a low point, so don't give up and run for your credit cards. You're better off laying low and doing nothing.



