Your Daily FinanceScope for December 17, 2023

Aries

How easy it is to forget how hard you worked to get what you wanted. Today, though, it is the most important thing on your mind. You feel like you've just run a marathon or passed the LSAT: Exhausted but pleased with yourself. Enjoy.





Taurus

You are feeling good about the date and your own efforts in relation to it. Don't bother explaining to anyone who's not sure how one relates to the other. Just indulge in your own private party of relief.





Gemini

It took almost all of your hidden strength to get where you are at this very moment. You'd love nothing more than a celebratory day off and you certainly deserve one, but you're not going to get it. Use the qualities of focus you've exercised lately for the tasks on hand today.





Cancer

If you've promised yourself or your friends and family a string of things that simply had to be put off past an important deadline, then there's no time like today to follow through with them. As long as you don't spend an outlandish amount of money, you can add to your promises with as many crazy touches as your heart desires.





Leo

Now that you've finished a huge project based on the certainty of numbers, you're ready to dive into something less black and white. Pick something for which there is no right or wrong answer. Let your focus be on the process, not the bottom line.



Virgo

You know how to get creative with numbers. In fact, you can use them to express your ideas. You did just that and now you're ready to move on to something that uses a different language. It's all based on the same philosophy.





Libra

You deserve to celebrate, but be sure you don't go off the deep end doing it. If you need a way to reign yourself in, then remind yourself of your strict budget. That should go a long way toward ensuring you don't overdo it.





Scorpio

Yesterday's bottom line was out of your hands but today's is up to you. Don't be impatient about it, though. Spend some time on the mechanics of your financial situation and don't move forward until you have everything running like a Swiss watch.





Sagittarius

After the work you did yesterday, having something mundane to do is a welcome change. If anything rides on the numbers of today then you won't know it for quite a while. The pressure is off, and that's exactly how you need to feel today. Enjoy.





Capricorn

You did your duty and now you're ready to kick back and relax. Sorry, but that's not the way the day is going to unfold. You have enough discipline to keep on plodding along when that's what's required of you. Remind yourself of the extra money involved, too. That should help motivate you.





Aquarius

The not-too-distant past looks epic from where you stand. Even yesterday qualifies as a test of endurance worthy of some serious bragging. It's not the kind of thing discussed openly, though, so you'll have to keep your crowing to yourself. But you and the universe both know what a great job you did finding ways to save yourself some cash.





Pisces

You finally have no illusions about where you stand financially, although you did a great job with the smoke and mirrors. Now that you've satisfied your artistic side, it's time to get back down to business. Focus on the year ahead.



