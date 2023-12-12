Your Daily FinanceScope for December 12, 2023





The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!





Aries

Making good use of your day today is imperative. It's the last one you have available to you to tackle a certain financial obligation. Sitting around daydreaming would be shooting yourself in the foot in more ways than one. Don't even entertain the notion.





Taurus

No one wants to hear your moaning and complaining, not even your closest friends. There is nothing unique about death or taxes, but death brings out sympathy while taxes, well, the subject just dries up compassion in your listening audience. Keep your agony to yourself.





Gemini

Things are still in the blurry stage but they will become crystal clear over the course of the next twenty-four hours. The image that emerges may shock you, although you've had months to prepare yourself for the news. At least there won't be any misunderstandings about who owes what.





Cancer

It's hard to keep your thoughts on the task at hand when the task at hand is so dull. There are ways to find it interesting, though. Consider it an exploration of an unknown financial zone, or better yet, a way to save yourself some serious money. You may not get to the point of thinking it's exciting, but at least you'll be able to complete the chore.





Leo

You're missing an important money saving avenue but don't feel bad about overlooking it; it's the kind of thing that takes some research to dig up. That's exactly what you should be doing with your time. Use your monetary divining rod to lead you to your personal pot of saved gold.



Virgo

The last thing you should be doing today, and for the next four days, is taking on any new projects. You have one big one on your plate and it's staring back at you. It seems too confusing to start on, much less finish, but once you dig in you'll find it easier than you think to get a good grip on it.





Libra

Everything normal is being put aside to accommodate an important deadline. You can get back to your daily schedule next weekend. For now, you have to mud wrestle with the numbers until you have them sufficiently subdued, and there's nothing routine about it.





Scorpio

The more playful you are with the numbers, the more things go your way. No, this is not one of your stranger dreams. It's reality and the ability to manipulate it in your favor is one of your hidden talents. You don't always get a chance to pull the right number out of your hat, so enjoy it while you can.





Sagittarius

Once you find an opening, you can expand it, but you can also find more now that you know what to look for. When you realize how much money you can save, you'll be revved up to find as many as possible. The document you are working with won't look like Swiss cheese -- but the numbers just might.





Capricorn

There's a fine line between getting creative in ways that work to your advantage and shooting yourself in the foot. The problem is, there is no way of knowing when you've crossed it. Trust your intuition. When you get the feeling you're doing something just plain wrong, you are.





Aquarius

You thought you could spend yourself into saving some money but it hasn't quite worked that way. It's the time of year when plenty of people wake up to that kind of faulty thinking. Don't feel too duped. At least you're in good company.





Pisces

If only you could go back in time and transform your entire spending history. Ah, you'd do more than just alter the bottom line you are laboring under right about now. Use that little fantasy as your break from reality until you have the stomach to face the facts again.



