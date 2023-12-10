Your Daily FinanceScope for December 10, 2023





Aries

Admitting you need some help isn't admitting defeat or weakness. The more successful you become, the more complicated your finances become along with it. Take out your checkbook and find the best support your money can buy. It will pay for itself.





Taurus

You're suddenly feeling very conservative -- about how much you spend as well as what you spend it on. You may be a day late and a dollar short when it comes to having an effect on your immediate issues, but it will make more than a dent in your future problems if you keep it up.





Gemini

Things aren't as different from this time last year as you'd hoped. In fact, you were counting on things being radically different and the bottom line is so similar it might as well be exactly the same. Stop kicking yourself and start coming up with a new strategy.





Cancer

You're working with a group of people who are so fundamentally different from you that it's hard to relate to them on any level. There is one thing you are all in agreement about, though, and that is money. Instead of causing problems for you, it's what brings you all together. Take a moment to laugh at the absurdity of the situation.





Leo

You're starting to panic. What you need is a sense of calm to face your obligations. There is a way to handle it all, but you won't figure out what it is unless you look at your situation in a new, calmer way. Be patient. The answer will come to you.



Virgo

It's strange how one simple change in your regular way of doing something can make a huge difference in your bottom line. This is not a matter of cutting corners or tightening your belt, either. It's more a matter of getting organized in a new way, and then staying on top of things. You feel renewed and cleansed at the same time.





Libra

What others consider a chore, you look at as a satisfying intellectual exercise. In fact, it's your idea of a good time. You wouldn't go so far as to choose it for yourself, but since it's being imposed on you, dig right in and enjoy.





Scorpio

The problem you're dealing with shouldn't be unexpected. You should have been planning on it, or even a much worse scenario. But you've already kicked yourself enough for this particular oversight. It's time to buckle down and start digging out from under your own mistake.





Sagittarius

Your ability to connect easily with other people could translate into other skill sets or talents that are just laying fallow. Think of it as a fundamental ability you have to accept new concepts and be open to new ideas, especially of the moneymaking variety.





Capricorn

If you want to be stuck in the same rut this time next year, just keep doing things as you have been. But if you mean it when you vow for things to be different, don't wait to make changes. There is no better time than the present, even while dealing with your not-too-distant past.





Aquarius

The upside to the bottom line you're staring at is that it is inspiring you to make some necessary and overdue changes. Put a shot of excitement into what you have to do and you'll have the perfect concoction for success. Once you give yourself over to it, you're more than halfway there.





Pisces

Your emotions are racing but so is your brain; you're just missing all the intellectual fireworks because you're so overwhelmed by what you're feeling. Put your sense of panic aside and use your head. You'll find many avenues around your perceived dilemma.



