Your Daily FinanceScope for December 07, 2023

Aries

If you've been going full speed ahead, it may be too late to stop on a dime. Besides, no matter how hard you step on the brakes, you just can't stop time from marching on anyway. A looming deadline will get you one way or the other. Just try to keep your head on your shoulders and your feet on the ground.





Taurus

You're seeing things as if you're standing at the bottom of a high wall. You'll soon be on the other side. For the brief moment you're on top, be sure to take in the view. You can learn a lot by your finances from that perspective, but you have to be alert enough not to let the moment pass.





Gemini

Things will just get more confusing before they become clear. Even though you've been through this same cycle again and again, you always wonder if this is the year you'll be pulled into the quicksand of confusion and delays. Keep attempting to muddle along.





Cancer

You're well aware that you have something important to deal with. Putting it off is causing more tension than it's worth. It's just getting in the way of your personal and social life. Wouldn't you rather know, one way or the other? It's time to dig in and face the dreaded bottom line.





Leo

You can't convince anyone of anything. Only the numbers can do that for you, so don't bore anyone explaining how healthy and robust your financial future will be. Set yourself and your ego aside and present the facts for what they are.



Virgo

All you can think of is fun and romance, but you have much more pressing matters you should be putting your mind to. Luckily for you, you're mature enough to get down to business without too much effort. Remind yourself that your definition of a good day contains financial success, not just excess.





Libra

You're momentarily longing for the old days, when life and all the forms that went with it were simpler. But you're forgetting about all the old issues that went along with your former life as you take your stroll down memory lane. Be thankful for all the ground you've gained, even if it is more work to maintain.





Scorpio

Your only ambition is to make it through the next week or two. It's too late for self-control on one level, but more immediately, you'll need all the self-control you can muster just to survive the suspense and anxiety. Make staying cool your priority. Come up with a Plan B to ensure you can pull it off.





Sagittarius

You will get from point A to point B in the most direct manner possible, like it or not. That's because time is more important than direction in getting there. Don't do any shopping along the way and you should be fine by the time you and your money ultimately arrive.





Capricorn

Your biggest accomplishment of the next week and a half will be making it through the next week and a half. It's a lot harder than it sounds to an outsider. That's because both you and your finances are more complicated than most. It's not easy being a hothouse flower. Sigh.





Aquarius

You allowed yourself to flail around without discipline or a plan, and now it's time to face the consequences. Nothing you do will help you avoid the inevitable. Knowing you're in good company is your only consolation.





Pisces

You're starting to feel your purpose in life is only to feed others. That may not be the case, depending on your perspective for the day, but it's true that everyone is part of the food chain. There are no exceptions to the rule. Even your most powerful friends whom you count on to pull strings are subject to the laws of nature.



