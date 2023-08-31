Your Daily FinanceScope for August 31, 2023





Aries

Everyone has something else on their mind. If you are really interested in the good deals to be had, buy some of them and get it over with. Everything you do today should be short and sweet, from research to cinching the deal.





Taurus

When it comes to entertaining your friends, you love nothing more than being extravagant, even downright indulgent. But that's racing ahead a bit. The money for that has to come from somewhere, and that's where today figures prominently. Don't look at your life as one big party just yet.





Gemini

You can't be too annoyed if there's no follow-through by those around you today, but that doesn't mean you have to operate in the same manner. You're not one to miss an opportunity to make hay, and you can see it's going to be a sunny day. Get to work.





Cancer

Everything you have to do today is just plain irritating. That's because you're chomping at the bit. But bypassing important tasks won't make the future come any quicker. Do your usual thorough job.





Leo

While you're thinking about your future, don't forget to ask your friends what their hopes and desires also. You might hear some that surprise you. You might even hear some that make you some quick money if you strike while the iron is hot.



Virgo

It's hard to count on teamwork when the rest of your team already considers itself off the clock. These kinds of work issues require a gentle touch. Do your best to get people on task without causing any friction. Otherwise, it will be just one more unproductive day added to the tally.





Libra

Consider your thinking officially over for now. You're not coming up with any Hail Marys between now and Thursday. Spend the next day or two reconciling both yourself and the books.





Scorpio

Something minor but out of the ordinary is trying to be slipped in under the wire. You're wise to it, though. You're too careful to be played for a slacker just because the rest of the world seems to be on vacation. Give yourself a nice bonus for catching something in the fine print.





Sagittarius

At some point, you have to realize that the outcome is no longer in your hands. You had a lot of opportunities to make a difference and now all you can do is sit back and tally the results. Don't worry too much about it, though, because they come out in your favor.





Capricorn

Too much thinking won't help even if you have all the time in the world. But since time is the one thing you're just about out of, you certainly don't want to waste it being too cerebral. An action is what's called for, not further intellectualizing.





Aquarius

You'll stumble across a pearl or a gem. Not of the real variety, but one worth every bit as much money. A realization sparks a change for the better, even if it's at the last minute. Your unique, new view will help you start off right.





Pisces

Being careful what you wish for is a philosophy for cowards. You aim high and do what it takes to get there. Just don't be too specific with your financial goals. The more open you are, the more room you leave for creativity.



