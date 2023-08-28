Your Daily FinanceScope for August 28, 2023





Aries

If you want to venture back into the world of consumerism, you'd better bring large doses of patience and determination along with your wallet. There may be fantastic buys to be had if you put the hard work into finding them. You'll have to be forceful with the competition, though. Remember to do it with decorum.





Taurus

You and everyone around you are feeling good. You can relate to one another with an ease you wish you could experience year round. Enjoy the affection while it lasts because more practical interactions are already on the horizon.





Gemini

Your accounts are trying desperately to get your attention, but they're being drowned out by all the chatter going on throughout the day. It would take an inner strength you don't possess to focus on hard facts like bills. As long as you're not adding to them, ignoring them is fine for the short term.





Cancer

You've been all about home and family instead of money, and there's no reason for that to stop now. Extend your boycott of all things financial and continue to focus on things that have real value to you.





Leo

Some only give for the sake of the false power it makes them feel or for an inflated sense of pride. There are better reasons to be generous, way better. You already know that, but you can be a shining example for someone wrestling with their ego -- and their wallet.



Virgo

If yesterday was a day of consumerism disguised as something more spiritual, today is a day for real soul searching. You have an opportunity to look deep inside. Use the chance to start drafting your list of resolutions for the coming year.





Libra

Being possessive can bring out the worst in your relationships. From daily companions to minor associates, 'things' are getting your fur up. It's easy to restore harmony, though. Just remind yourself of how insignificant money is in the scheme of things.





Scorpio

It's easy to get attached to certain material things more than others. It's not their monetary value that matters to you, either. It's the person who gave them to you. Don't be fooled into thinking they're anything but objects, though. Stay focused on the substance of the relationships instead.





Sagittarius

Refocusing on mundane details is difficult. You much prefer the otherworldly buzz of the last few days. But while bills and receipts aren't that important in the big picture, they demand your attention today. Sigh and tell yourself you can deal with them.





Capricorn

When children are involved, a top to bottom safety inspection is called for. Something meant for fun and games could actually be harmful. Price doesn't indicate quality either so be thorough.





Aquarius

You're getting a bit bored with older family members or stories of the past. Reminding yourself they are worth more to you than gold isn't helping to reignite your spark of interest, either. What you need is a change of scenery or two, at any cost. Don't let anyone guilt trip you out of it.





Pisces

If yesterday was a bit chaotic, today is your day to kick back and relax. Spending time with people is a much more satisfying and rich experience than focusing on things. Cap things off with a leisurely dinner.



