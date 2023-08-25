Your Daily FinanceScope for August 25, 2023





Aries

Now that you think of it, you have no real problems compared to how bad some have it. Realizing that makes you want to reach out and use your money and energy to help others. Some do it for financial reasons, but you're doing it for strictly karmic ones.





Taurus

Most of your friends don't want to hear your problems right now and you can't really blame them. You couldn't even pay someone to take an earful today. But there is someone who wants to hear all about it, totally free. Single out that one compassionate friend.





Gemini

It seems just plain wrong to be frustrated today, but none of the festivities can change how you feel. At least you're clear about it. Throwing money at it won't help, either. What will is doing something creative. Dig up the paraphernalia of a long forgotten hobby. Consider it therapy.





Cancer

You make good use of your downtime. Pondering your personal philosophy has never been timelier. Is your main source of happiness really money? Say it ain't so. You'll find if you explore your less well-known motivations that you have a lot more to offer the world than that.





Leo

All financial dealings will come to a grinding halt soon enough. Spend today getting clear about what to do with your money, then do it. Whether you're spending it, saving it or investing it, it demands your attention.



Virgo

When it comes to mundane daily matters, business moves at a snail's pace. You really can't blame people for it, either. Give up early on getting much done today. Relent and join in the fun instead.





Libra

It's time to give up on the big bucks, at least for the next few days. Giving it a rest is good for the soul, as well as the only logical response to what's going on around you. If you just can't relax, try your best. That should restore your sense of harmony.





Scorpio

You might long for 20 assistants instead of one, but honestly, they wouldn't bring in twenty times the money for you. It's time to let that fantasy fade away into the contentment of reality.





Sagittarius

There are plenty of metaphors flying around today and for the next few days. Figure out how they apply to your real life. You might not make any money off of the realization, but the changes you do experience from it will be worth all the money you could possibly hope or work for.





Capricorn

Others are impressed with your generosity and, frankly, so are you. You never knew you had it in you to give as much. You're not even in it for the tax receipts. In fact, you're only too glad to help.





Aquarius

Your credit card is maxed out and your bank account is overdrawn, but don't let that mislead you into thinking you're going to miss out on anything important. You still have plenty to give that has nothing to do with either.





Pisces

You already understand one of life's most important pearls of wisdom: When you give from the heart, the one who receives the most is you. You know that when you give to others, you're really treating yourself well, and you make it look easy.



