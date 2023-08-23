Your Daily FinanceScope for August 23, 2023





Aries

If ever there was a time when an action was called for, this is it. Doing as little as possible is not an option. If exactly how to move forward is unclear, then start by making a list. Keep it simple, like what steps to take first, second and third, before elaborating.





Taurus

There's no reason to face your financial dilemma alone. Even though those around you are preoccupied with other things, they still have an ear for you and your woes. But they can't help until you speak up, so start talking about your problem.





Gemini

It is the right time to dream about change. The energy of the entire universe is geared toward receiving your goals. Acting on them is another matter, but formulating them is a start. Sit down and give your financial future some serious thought.





Cancer

Daydreaming is fine, as long as you stick to dealing with larger tasks. Once you get down to the details, you need to be able to focus. So when it comes time to pick out a bargain or sign on the dotted line, make sure you are paying close attention.





Leo

Don't spend any money, even though that's all you can think about. The 'thinking about' part is fine: Making lists and going over them again and again is a valuable way to spend the day. It limits the chance of useless and impulsive spending.



Virgo

You can't have your cake and eat it, too. Same goes for money. Well, not literally, but you can't watch your savings multiply and spend it at the same time. Something's got to give today. This is at heart a relationship issue more than a financial issue. Find out why you prefer counting your money to spending it on a certain someone.





Libra

You've gotten so used to being frugal that it's just a part of your daily routine now. That's all disrupted today, and for the rest of the week. It brings up memories of the old you -- and old demons, too. Be careful not to fall back on bad spending habits.





Scorpio

Your imagination is worth more than money today. You can come up with creative ways to give people exactly what they want without spending a penny. You don't have to talk about the source of your gift, or of theirs. Keep your talents hidden behind the wrapper.





Sagittarius

Misplacing an important shopping list would spell disaster. Even your wallet would be less of a hassle to leave under the sofa cushions by mistake. So if you find yourself losing things like keys and misplacing your mug of coffee, be sure to make a mental note of exactly where you tuck that list.





Capricorn

The last thing you can afford to do right now is complicating an issue. You may be tempted to get creative with anything involving finances, but keeping things simple is the most expeditious way of handling both your time and your money. Both are equally valuable to you.





Aquarius

An innocent lapse could result in a huge financial consequence. If you're supervising all of your various account balances yourself, then you're doubly likely to be misled. Ask for a second set of eyes to go over things for you, just to ensure you're not misinformed.





Pisces

You feel like lavishing yourself with presents. You can indulge in the feeling without indulging in the actual activity. Once you realize this, you can refocus your high energy on giving to others.



