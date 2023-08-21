Your Daily FinanceScope for August 21, 2023





Aries

It doesn't take all the riches in the world to achieve your goals. In fact, it doesn't take any more than what you already have. Thinking otherwise is just another delaying tactic. Get to work accomplishing what really matters.





Taurus

No matter what you do, it's like money down the drain with some people. Don't waste your time, energy or money on someone who just makes you feel weird. You have more important things on your mind than figuring out why someone or something rubs you the wrong way.





Gemini

Thinking only of the cost is too cerebral and intellectual an approach. On the other hand, you don't want to break the bank on the first purchase when you have so much more to buy. A bit of heart and a bit of common sense, in the right proportion, is what you need.





Cancer

The key to pleasing others is to do what they like, not what you like, and the price tag doesn't change a thing. That's a lesson worth more than gold, especially for someone like you. Take a step back from your emotional response and remember that some things are about making others tick.





Leo

You might not be able to buy exactly what you want, but you can buy its equivalent if you're willing. Looking left and right for a substitute is not the same as looking down, either, so don't even think of it as too much of a compromise.



Virgo

All your usual interactions feel a bit different now. The entire world, in fact, seems unusual in its response to you. You're made to feel like a million buck in all of your interactions with others, from those you know right down to the cashiers you pay for your morning coffee. Enjoy the heart-warming ambiance.





Libra

It's easy to get along well with other people. In fact, everyone you meet is in the same good mood you are today. It's the kind of feeling you would gladly pay for on a regular basis, but it just can't be bought or sold. Enjoy it while it lasts.





Scorpio

Don't let silly things disrupt your sense of harmony with your family. On the other hand, staying within budget is not a silly thing. You're either forced to say no to someone or someone else is saying you can't buy what you want. Either way, work on handling the situation with finesse.





Sagittarius

It's easy to talk to strangers today, and for the next couple of weeks, too. Everyone is in the same good mood you are. It's fun to treat everyone you meet as a long lost friend, and you get the royal treatment too wherever you go. Take advantage of the opportunity to connect.





Capricorn

When it comes to money, you're always planning for the future. But right now the only future you have to worry about is the next two weeks. It's a bit late in the game to go too far out of your usual modus operandi, but changing things even a bit makes a big difference to your bottom line.





Aquarius

It's a good time to think about making serious changes. Try spending less and saving more. Consider it practice, even if you don't see much of a dent in your financial situation for the moment.





Pisces

Daydreaming about the future is a lot more than the silly activity it normally is. You need a break from the day to day so you can see clearly what you want your life to look like. Don't wait any longer to make your financial resolutions.



