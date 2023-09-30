Your Daily DogScope for September 30, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Whether it's email, cell phone or an old-fashioned land line, don't let your owner be distracted from you. Make sure they keep things short and sweet. You already know just how to accomplish that.





Taurus

For some reason, you can't be sure. Are you one up or one down? Should you go for the big biscuits or feign indifference? There are just so many things to be confused about today. Your safest bet is to fritter away the time.





Gemini

If you see movement out of the corner of your eye, you instinctively rush to your feet with a flourish. But if you saw an idea flit across your mind's eye, would you know what to do? You're becoming a bit more like your owner every day.





Cancer

Lots need to get done before you can have an outing. Your best strategy is to let your human tackle tasks that are as irritating to them as they are to you, even if indulging your wild side is more appealing.





Leo

Your human may be impressed, but that in and of itself isn't enough of a reward. Figure out how to get your message across, even if it's simply barking Biscuit over and over again.



Virgo

Whether you have a good or a bad day shouldn't be solely up to your human's schedule. If you need more of a walk than you're allotted, then take things into your own paws. Just be sure to do it carefully.





Libra

You communicate your innermost self with every your every move and gesture. Not so your human. For that they need to talk. And talk, and talk, and talk. Slip your collar while they're otherwise distracted.





Scorpio

Every time you enter the dog park, you're taking a small gamble. It usually pays off in the form of fun, but today it's more risky than usual. Your best bet is to choose a long walk instead.





Sagittarius

Talk, talk, talk. Your owner may not be bored, but you are. Don't wait for them to take action. If you want to keep busy, take matters into your own paws.





Capricorn

Don't let your owner go overboard. In your case, that means not letting them get too cerebral. Too much thinking is not healthy for man or beast. Demand you both get some exercise.





Aquarius

You'll have a good day, if you're open to experiencing something unique. A walk to the park, a bowl of chow -- that's hardly unusual. And yet you and your human can manage to turn it into a sizzling affair.





Pisces

Things can change from one moment to the next. A solid plan dissolves like an illusion. But whatever else you let go by the wayside, make your trip to the park non-negotiable.



