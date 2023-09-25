Your Daily DogScope for September 25, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Ardor is part of the way you live and breathe. It's the medium you live in. So when you feel passionate and enthusiastic, it's nothing new. But when you get to act on it in a spontaneous way -- now, that's heaven. Enjoy.





Taurus

Your slow and picky by nature. So when you decide right away that you like or dislike another dog or human, it's not like you at all. But every dog has his off days, and this is yours. Cross them off the list without taking another moment.





Gemini

If your owner won't take a hint, then you have to communicate in a blunt manner. And if that doesn't do the trick, then don't stop there. Keep getting in the way until they're forced to follow the advice of friends, like it or not.





Cancer

If you feel a bit suspicious, take all the time you need to put your mind at ease. Give the object of your doubts a thorough going over, and don't rest until you have no misgivings.





Leo

If you're a bit sick of the same old, same old, then you're in luck. You'll be learning something new. Whether it's a new trick or how to behave, enjoy the extra attention it brings you.



Virgo

Your human's problems with coworkers are very similar to the ones they're having with you. They could learn a thing or two by ironing things out in the doghouse. Go ahead, let yourself be treated like a guinea pig.





Libra

You're used to compromising with your human. Because you love them, it's easy. But when it comes to other relationships, it pays to be more business like. Ask another dog what's in it for you.





Scorpio

A bit of conflict at the dog park is nothing unusual. In fact, you hardly notice the skirmishes. But things could get ugly today, so do whatever it takes to avoid butting heads, even if it means kowtowing to another dog.





Sagittarius

Your human is acting childlike and having a lot of fun with it, and you are right there with them. It doesn't beat playing with real children, but it's better than a regular walk any day of the week.





Capricorn

Others may take you for a happy-go-lucky dog, but you have a lot of responsibilities resting your shoulders. Don't let them start to weigh on you. If it's any help, know there will be no trespassers or interlopers on the agenda today.





Aquarius

You may have a dumb look on your face, but your ideas are actually quite advanced. In fact, you've already figured out the patterns to your human's mistakes, years ahead of their own epiphany. All you can do now is watch.





Pisces

Shouldn't you simply be jumping through hoops? Just what you need to do to get a biscuit is harder than it should be. It's like making your way through a maze or surviving a bad dream. Decide it's simply no longer worth it.



