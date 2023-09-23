Your Daily DogScope for September 23, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Your owner's loss is your gain today. They need to work out some of their frustrated energy. What better way than to get exercise with you? Watch out for the obvious signs.





Taurus

'Don't Go Solo' should be your mantra for the day. Give your humans the psychic message again and again and again. Don't stop until you see a glimmer of understanding in their eyes or a leash in their hands.





Gemini

Don't waste time with generic begging. You need to be clear about what you want, and how to communicate it. Otherwise, just stay in your basket and put it off for another day.





Cancer

It's a day of fits and starts, and it all depends on your owner. There's time for good energy in the beginning and at the end of the day. In the middle, be prepared for your mind to wander.





Leo

You're easily distracted by decoys. Not everything that looks like a duck and quacks like a duck is a duck today. But a good chase is never wasted on a dog like you, so go for whatever glitters.



Virgo

Your human drives you up the wall for a change. They'll move at their own pace, completely oblivious to yours. It's such an anomaly that you can easily overlook it, at least for the day.





Libra

Flexibility is one of your virtues, but only because you're kept on such a short leash. With more wiggle room than usual, you're taking your human on the walk of their lives. You're both on the go.





Scorpio

Begging is just another form of daydreaming or wishing, as far as you're concerned. Why hope your human will give you what you want? It's time to take matters into your own paws. Use your hidden talents.





Sagittarius

Are you misplacing items or is your owner cleaning house? If they have more time on their hands than usual, give up on finding your toys. If not, then look in all the usual places.





Capricorn

If your owner enjoys music or art, you can use that to your advantage. There is more than one way to communicate. Begging is but the most primitive among them.





Aquarius

If you think you can get away with anything, you have been misled. You finally reach your owner's limit. But give them some credit. It's way past what another reasonable human would endure.





Pisces

They mean well but they're only human. Everything your owner does just ups the energy levels. The only way to get back to normal is to break loose and run free. Slip your collar and enjoy.



