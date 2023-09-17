Your Daily DogScope for September 17, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

If you slow down, you'll notice there's a special vibe in the air. Is it anticipation? Excitement? Whatever is swirling around the doghouse, you'll miss it if you don't stop chasing your tail for just a moment.





Taurus

Your humans are busy making plans that may or may not include you. If you're starting to feel left out, then stick your nose in where it's not wanted. Remind them of your presence before plans are firm.





Gemini

It's one thing when your human bosses you around, but when the cat does, it's downright humbling. You can spend the day cowering in a corner or you can stand up and be a dog. You choose.





Cancer

It's not that you need to stay in the dog house, it's that you don't see any reason to come out. Just be sure you balance all that solitude out with plenty of togetherness by the day's end.





Leo

The dog who hesitates is lost. You don't have time to listen before acting. The split second you make up your mind is the very moment to pounce, with or without an okay from your human. Good dog.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.





Virgo

You're always looking for creative ways to have fun, but why is that solely your burden? Start giving your human some critical feedback, and not just in the form of boredom. A chew toy or two is a reasonable ambition.





Libra

Watch out. Your human is feeling sentimental, and you know what that means. If you want to spend the day going over old puppy pictures, then do nothing. Otherwise, nip things in the bud.





Scorpio

You need to be shrewd about your begging style. There is a lot of emotion involved, but look at it as a business, too. Self control will earn you a lot more biscuits than acting maudlin.





Sagittarius

The best way for your human to cut corners it to avoid shopping altogether. When you hear the keys jingle, hold up the leash instead. It may not be as tempting but the guilt factor just may do the trick.





Capricorn

You need to take charge. Make getting to the dog park is your priority, even if it's your only accomplishment of the day. Otherwise your high energy will just overwhelm you and all those around you.





Aquarius

You're dog tired, and that's not like you. At least you don't have to figure out what to do with your mood. Your basket awaits you, so curl up and enjoy.





Pisces

Things would be a lot easier if you had an alpha. If your human won't take on the responsibility, then start looking around for someone who will. Be open to both those who walk on two legs and those who walk on four.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!