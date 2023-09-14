Your Daily DogScope for September 14, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

If you were a race dog, you'd be known as the comeback kid. It's your turn to come out of nowhere. Other dogs at the park had better take a step back as you go through this time of renewal. Enjoy.





Taurus

Popularity means nothing to you, because you tend to focus on one or two important relationships. But you get a boost at the dog park today, and you'll know just how to enjoy all the extra friendly attention.





Gemini

You're good at tracking what you smell, and even what you see. But you need to spend some time delving into what can't be observed. Use your inner abilities to hunt down everything you need to know.





Cancer

Not sure how to spend your day? Do a little of everything. If you minimize the trash and general destruction, you can do just a bit and still get away with it. The only thing you want to do to the utmost is walk.





Leo

You and your owner should divvy up the responsibilities. It's up to you to watch for plotters, so your human can pay attention to things beneath the surface. Just be sure you're on the same page come walk time.



Virgo

It's your human who's restless for a change, and they're communicating it to you loud and clear. But what they don't seem to be getting is your response. Keep repeating the obvious until you're taken for a walk.





Libra

Money, material possessions -- those things are none of your business. But when it comes to status, that's another matter. Don't let another dog's flashy tack move them up a notch at the dog park.





Scorpio

People are drawn to you and afraid of you. You have to decide which you want, to be feared and respected or cuddled and loved. Choose the side of yourself you want to project.





Sagittarius

When the big picture and your internal one don't add up, you'll be tempted to hide out in the doghouse for the day. Feeling shy is fine. Let yourself indulge in a long, drawn-out fantasy.





Capricorn

If you want to have fun, you don't have to figure out each and every detail ahead of time. In fact, all you have to do is show up. That's where your packmates can help. Just dive in and enjoy.





Aquarius

Your human may want some privacy, but what they don't understand is that they're always emotionally exposed when they're around them. Yes, you can read them like a book, but keep that information to yourself.





Pisces

Don't let your human get involved with stuff you are unsure of. It's true you don't have the final word, but you can make things as difficult as possible, especially if you think they're about to dive into a tank of sharks.



