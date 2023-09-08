Your Daily DogScope for September 08, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You're having a hard time returning to your routine. But those seemingly mundane responsibilities you have are just as vital to the doghouse as those your human does outside of it. Find the magic in the ho-hum.





Taurus

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's true. You feel like a real looker if only because you get treated like a gem. Make sure you're a good dog, to match your favorite companion's expectations.





Gemini

Don't bother trying to communicate. What you think and feel is beyond your human's comprehension today. Just sit back and watch yourself be completely misunderstood and misinterpreted.





Cancer

If your owner thinks it's a good day to make plans without you, they'd better think again. Do whatever you have to thwart them. Begin by deciphering just what they are.





Leo

You're nothing if not impulsive, and you are finally in good company. Your owner is giving up on plans, if only for the day. You get to go here, there and wherever the wind blows the two of you.



Virgo

You know how it is when you're digging for something: one little fragment or smell, and it all makes sense. You're hot on the trail today and you'll unearth that little detail. Go where it leads you.





Libra

Don't worry about your human. They can take care of themselves. They're perceptive enough to smell a rat, and while they're pretending to be such a good listener, they're really registering all the clues. You're off the hook.





Scorpio

If you're always saying you love to be of service, now's your chance. It's not fun for you, either. If your owner needs to skip a walk or serves sub-par chow, give them a pass, if only for the day.





Sagittarius

Some of your human's rules work for both of you, but others just drive you crazy. You've got a lot of ground to cover, but you're being walked on a short leash. That's but one example of the day ahead.





Capricorn

You live to find facts. Once you find them, though, unless there's some meat left on the bone, you're on to the next mystery. You'll get sidetracked but good today while doing a bit of research.





Aquarius

Don't rush over to just anyone offering you a walk. It should take more than dangling a leash in front of you to get you to walk out the door. Not everyone has the same good intentions as your owner.





Pisces

Projecting is what you do best. Why else would you hate the mail carrier with such a passion? Don't waste time being too analytical about it all. The kinds of images you create make for some positive relationships, too.



