Your Daily DogScope for September 03, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You and your owner are on the same wavelength. Communication is so easy it's almost instantaneous. So be clear about what you want before you make even the slightest peep, yowl, growl or howl.





Taurus

Letting your impulses get the best of you is more dangerous than normal. Your owner usually keeps you on a short leash, but they won't be as cautious as usual. One of you acting out of character and one being your usual self is a recipe for disaster.





Gemini

There will be no follow through, your owner will be wrapped up in intellectual pursuits, and people come and go without your permission. And yet, it will still end up being a good day. Your attitude is everything.





Cancer

Acting ever more wild isn't doing the trick. No matter how frantic you get, you just can't catch your owner's attention. Calm down and wait until they're finished listening to their own inner voices.





Leo

If you want to get your way, you have to go through your human. You know your owner well enough to recognize their weak spots. The moment they are indecisive, pounce, if only figuratively.



Virgo

Go over all the smaller details today. That means front door, back door and kitchen counter aren't enough. If that leaves no time for your afternoon nap, then so be it, as long as your territory is covered.





Libra

Your owner has been going through an intellectual phase but that seems to have passed. Now that it's been gotten out of the way, you have your favorite human to share your good energy with again. Enjoy.





Scorpio

Tempted to introduce yourself in your own special way? Don't forget to read the small, more subtle clues first. An unusual minor detail is all it takes to turn your elated greeting into an embarrassing gaffe.





Sagittarius

Watch yourself around any other pooches. The last thing you need is a dogfight on your paws. You don't want to be bored, but make sure what you do to keep busy doesn't involve other dogs.





Capricorn

You hate to see your owners attracted to those fly-by-night humans again and again. If you can recognize one when you see one, why can't they? If you're clear, that's all that matters. Chase them off the property.





Aquarius

You suddenly love to be put through your paces. Is it the biscuits? The praise? The attention? None of the above. You've simply gotten the whole intellectual connection between a command and a response. Good dog.





Pisces

It's not a good day to move, if only because you won't be given much of an opportunity to. But why stay in your crate like a good dog? At the first sign of an open door, jump at the opportunity.



