Your Daily DogScope for October 23, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Being ardent and enthusiastic is just part and parcel of the culture of your pack. You don't have to initiate it, you just have to show up. Enjoy being on the receiving end.





Taurus

Waiting for your human to return is usually not much of an issue, but today you're in a hurry. If only you knew how to count, you'd have it that much easier. As it is, come up with other ways to mark the passage of time.





Gemini

Don't sit around howling. That's no way to make change come about. You have too much resourcefulness to settle for anything less than real transformation. Take the initiative.





Cancer

Your beloved human is working your very last nerve. The one who walks you, gives you water and chow and dotes on your every strand of fur. Yes, that one. It's possible they deserve a pass this once.





Leo

Some people have a lot of nerve. Like when your owner complains of boredom, for instance. When it comes to keeping yourself amused, you could be teaching your human a thing or two. If only they would listen.



Virgo

Problems with packmates make a trip to the dog park out of the question. Review your other resources. If all else fails, spending time in the doghouse could be your best way to spend the day.





Libra

You are thinking about the relationships in your life, the good, the bad and the ugly. Which is which is the hard part. Your human is on one end of the spectrum and the mail man is on the other. The cat falls somewhere in between.





Scorpio

Boredom is making you make some odd choices. If you want to start something, make it a fitness routine, not a dogfight. Drag your owner for the longest walk in memory.





Sagittarius

Not everything in life can be fun and games. But you're not a puppy, so you don't need that explained to you. Your humans may think you're clueless about how they spend their day, but you're a lot wiser than you look. Surprise them.





Capricorn

Opposites do more than attract, they collide. Job and family merge today. You finally get to see where your human goes each and every day. The strange thing is that it comes as no surprise at all.





Aquarius

Electricity in the air is not necessarily a good thing. Humans have no idea why you avoid their touch today, but that's the least of your worries. Find a way to keep from snapping.





Pisces

You know exactly what you want to do with your day, and there's nothing ambiguous about it. The only uncertainty is how to go about making it happen. In fact, that will be the major portion of your day.



