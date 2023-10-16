Your Daily DogScope for October 16, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Don't take the blame for any misdeeds that aren't your own. Your reputation as a good dog should be your top concern. And on a similar note, slinking away is a dead giveaway.





Taurus

You have a deep understanding of what matters most in your owner's life, whether they're aware of that fact or not. And the same can be said for them. So don't question their actions concerning you today.





Gemini

Undercurrents have you uneasy, but also riveted. Something is up, and, well, you must know what. If nothing else, it's a good way to spend the day, so try to bring it all out.





Cancer

When your personal pendulum swings, it never goes far. You have something to deal with today but it's nothing extreme. If you feel like staying in your basket all day, shrug and indulge.





Leo

Have you forgotten the cardinal rule of begging? Whatever else you do, make a good impression. You seem to be expecting something for nothing today. Start working for your biscuits.



Virgo

Having a run-of-the-mill good day is a perfectly healthy ambition. In fact, if you set your sights on something that simple, you're almost guaranteed to succeed. Enjoy.





Libra

Watch out, because old issues rear their ugly heads. You just don't want to submit today, and no one who walks on two legs has any authority over you. Do you really want to go there again? Not really, but like it or not, you are.





Scorpio

You and your human should work well together even if one or the other of you isn't in the best of moods. But both of you are today, so you're in luck. Getting along takes little or no effort.





Sagittarius

It's one thing to save pennies, but when it comes to your walks, no one should dare cut corners. Someone thinks they're pulling a fast one on you. Let them know you're counting.





Capricorn

Who cares what your packmates do? They can knock themselves out impressing others as far as you're concerned. The only accomplishment that has meaning today is impressing your owner, and you have no competition.





Aquarius

You've turned a corner. Discipline, it turns out, feels a lot better than you thought it would. You're not sure why, but you've figure out how to be the good dog your owner always saw beneath the surface.





Pisces

Your owner needs some direction, and you're only too happy to take the leash. You're the leader, at least where walking is concerned. Don't be surprised at how easily it comes to you.



