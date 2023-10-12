Your Daily DogScope for October 12, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

It's always the same thing when you meet new humans: they think you're a bit too bold. As always, you'll be in their good graces in no time. For now, try being less frank than usual.





Taurus

You've taken things about as far as they can go when it comes to charming those in your circle. If you want to use that particular tactic to get what you want, you'll have to start branching out. Find some new humans to win over.





Gemini

You just can't get blood from a stone. If you and another dog don't come from the same angle, then you have plenty of other relationships to fall back on. Don't waste time barking and whining.





Cancer

On the one hand, you have the selfish urge for as much exercise and fun as possible. On the other, you want to hang with your slow humans. Find a good balance of both.





Leo

You're bothered by every petty thing you see today. Don't waste time trying to hold back on your response. Hearing a little barking never hurt anyone. In fact, it just might help.



Virgo

Someone wants to rush you along, but you know just how to respond: forget it. All of the power isn't on one side of the leash. As long as you dig your paws in, neither of you will be going anywhere.





Libra

Your owner wants to do some exploring for a change. You'll get to walk off the beaten path. Off the leash would be one better, but don't push it.





Scorpio

No one knows your owner better than you do. When they get caught up in the moment, you already know it can only mean one of two things: a walk is imminent or there will be no walk. Try to have some input.





Sagittarius

Some people like to know everything is as it should be at all times. When the unexpected happens, they have no idea how to react. You do, though. Be their guide dog.





Capricorn

If you can stare without blinking, you can do anything. Apply the same kind of discipline to the goals you have today, and you can get your owner to do what seems impossible.





Aquarius

You're not the only one sick of the regular route. Make sure your human isn't walking it to accommodate you. If you want to walk off the beaten path, make that clear.





Pisces

Your human is all over the place today, but unfortunately not literally. They have so many different opinions that they're tying the day in knots. Do what you can to get them out the door.



