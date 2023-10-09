Your Daily DogScope for October 09, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Don't worry about being selfish. Your owners may seem like pushovers, but they know when to draw the line. Observe the telltale signs and you won't be taken by surprised.





Taurus

You can't overdo it today. Whether you're romping at the park, showering your owners with affection or simply being lazy, the key to happiness is to do it to the hilt.





Gemini

Nothing but exercise will do. You have so much energy you can't even focus on your beloved. Make it plain that no one will be happy until you get a chance to work out your wiggles.





Cancer

First there's one intruder, then another. If you think this is becoming a pattern, then you'll have an exhausting day watching for others. But some deliveries are simply coincidence, so you just may be able to relax.





Leo

If your human is going to spend all their free time focused on the computer instead of you, then they can just get their needs for devotion met by others. Just kidding. You'll be as loving as ever, just a little ignored.



Virgo

Impulse buys have got to stop. If your owner is dead set on buying you gear, then you should at least get to come along for the ride. But you'll be surprised yet again.





Libra

Friends, romance, work, you -- how does your human balance it all? As long as you get the biggest share, the rest of the math can stay over your head. But the moment you feel needy, speak up.





Scorpio

Time with your owner is proving elusive. You have no choice but to hang in there, so you might as well learn to be patient while you're at it. It may not be a virtue for dogs but it makes the day go by that much easier.





Sagittarius

Has it occurred to you that not everyone is as good at making their wishes known as you are? It could be from having to rely on those with opposing thumbs, or it could simply be part of your nature. But whatever the reason, focus on what someone else wants today.





Capricorn

It's time to start a new project. Put a little goodwill in just the right culture and all you have to do is sit back and watch it grow. Conditions are right today, so begin.





Aquarius

You're way more intellectual than the humans around you realize. Playing dumb feels like your cross to bear today. But there are worse things, so shake off the self pity and roll over for a belly rub.





Pisces

You have to pick a path somewhere in between settling old scores and being treated like the new dog on the block. Stand up for you and yours, but don't be too aggressive about it.



