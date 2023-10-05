Your Daily DogScope for October 05, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You defend your turf all day long. So you expect to see a bit of the world. Remind your human, in case they act like they have too many other responsibilities, to put you on the list.





Taurus

You aren't the most easygoing of companions today, but don't be too hard on yourself about it. After all, no pooch is perfect, as your owner already knows. And theirs is the only opinion that mattes, anyway.





Gemini

You don't suffer foolish dogs lightly. You're too opinionated to tolerate any dogs other than family, much less one with a bow. But you'll be forced to do just that. You might want to stick to the doghouse today.





Cancer

Of course you deserve more attention than you're getting. What dog doesn't? And don't even get started on the chow. If that's the kind of goading you're getting from a certain pooch, it might be time to part ways.





Leo

Finances, budgets -- it's nothing to you. This little puppy has a studded collar while this little puppy has none. Actually, the one who has none has a definite advantage as far as you're concerned. Try explaining that to your humans.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!





Virgo

Don't let your owner start any new plans or projects without attending to one minor detail -- you. You've been on the back burner long enough. It's time to let something or someone else stew.





Libra

No dog was meant to be self-sufficient, no matter what the characteristics of your particular breed are. Face it, you need your human as much as they need you. There, was that so hard?





Scorpio

You know the secret to getting good service, but don't worry about letting on. It takes more than being a good dog, and more than knowing the best tricks. The lovable quality in you just can't be imitated.





Sagittarius

You know things are bad when you think of your human as 'the leash.' For whatever reason, you and your owner are at odds today. Wanting to rush forward is just the tip of the iceberg.





Capricorn

When it comes to finding the facts, you're a genuine doggie detective. No wonder packmates call you Sherlock. Too bad your owner is the one holding the leash, and they have no clue. Sigh.





Aquarius

You and your owner have different agendas. You want to cover all the details, and now. But your owner wants nothing more than to scurry back to the doghouse. The more grounded of the two wins.





Pisces

You're projecting the mailman onto every human who crosses the threshold. Take a deep breath and find out who you're really dealing with. That's why nature gave you six senses.



What does your karmic journey hold? Discover your destiny with our Karma Report. ✨