Your Daily DogScope for November 19, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You get as ardent a welcome as you give today. Your owner is happy to be home and has no trouble showing it. How does it feel to be on the receiving end of such a spontaneous display of emotion for a change?





Taurus

Some days you almost want to throw in the leash and quit. When you want to walk at one speed and your owner at another, the frustration outweighs the pleasure. Try to make the most of a bad walk.





Gemini

Every dog park could use some spicing up every now and then. You're the designated cook and the secret ingredient, all rolled into one. You'll know just when you add your special touch.





Cancer

Reacting emotionally may seem like your only option, but if you think about it for a minute, you'll see that thinking about it for a minute is a much better choice. That may sound like an oxymoron, but give it a try.





Leo

Your owner wants to teach you some new tricks, and you're a willing student. The only problem is, you have no idea what they're trying to get across to you. Just keep up the eagerness to learn until something sinks in.



Virgo

Your owner is acting a bit combative. That brings out the shepherd more than the guard dog in you. Keep them corralled and away from trouble until the mood passes.





Libra

Even if it's true that the mail man is not half bad, your projection is what matters the most to you. Don't be talked out of your daily ritual by a bit of silly common sense.





Scorpio

Even a tiny growl can escalate into something ugly. Don't so much as look another dog cross ways, not to mention keeping your fur down. In fact, a little kowtowing is just the insurance policy you need.





Sagittarius

The puppy in you gets the workout of a lifetime, no matter what age you are. If there are children in your life, today's the day to have fun with them. And if not, you can be childish all by yourself.





Capricorn

You've inherited a lot from your ancestors, whether you know it or not. So when it comes to thoughts of being dog enough, you have no worries. That info is doled out on a need-to-know basis. Today you'll need to know.





Aquarius

You would give up anything for some freedom -- except your humans. That's not exactly altruism but it is awfully sweet. It deserves a bit of self sacrifice on their part. They'll be happy to oblige.





Pisces

When life is just too bewildering for you, you can put on your cloak of camouflage and hide. Riding it out in your basket is a foolproof way to avoid perplexing circumstances. Let yourself be distracted by your dreams.



