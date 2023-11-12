Your Daily DogScope for November 12, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

There's no need to slow down. You may be home alone, but there are plenty of ways to keep the ball rolling, literally and figuratively. Look around the doghouse and put your opportunistic tendencies in motion.





Taurus

Spend some time figuring out your motives. Do you want the mailman to see things from your perspective? To be suddenly enlightened by your message? Or just stay the heck away? The answer should be clear.





Gemini

It's hard to see your beloved walk out the door each day, especially since you feel more like a partner than a pet. But is your human really more of an authority figure than you realize? Circumstances will bring out the answer.





Cancer

Problems at work are better left there. But if your human insists on bringing them home, you know just the right ways to balance things out. Start fishing around in your doggie bag.





Leo

You bark your piece with enthusiasm and even a patch of raised fur. Making a good impression is the last thing on your mind. In fact, the more you appear as a junkyard dog, the better.



Virgo

You're looked at with fear and even revulsion every time you bark. But all you're really saying is hello, goodbye, or have a good day. Don't let your feelings get hurt by the ignorant responses of some humans.





Libra

Sometimes you're feeling weird, sometimes it's your human. It's usually the same see-saw effect for happy feelings. But when both you and your human are in a good mood at once, watch out.





Scorpio

It may not be obvious, but you do have some self-control, especially when it looks like it will pay off. Muster all of your shrewdness today, because a bit of restraint earns you the big biscuits.





Sagittarius

You could make anything in the doghouse into your lunch and enjoy it, and that's a conservative estimate. But you won't have to go to those lengths. Rein yourself in, because your human will be home early, doggy bag in hand.





Capricorn

What's the point of impressing your human if all you ever get for your hard work is a biscuit? Treats aren't everything to you, despite outward appearances. The minute you hear the words 'good dog,' you'll get your ultimate reward.





Aquarius

Go ahead, bark all day long if that's what keeps you entertained. There's no point in disciplining yourself if your owner isn't there to do it for you. It's another of those 'life with human' paradoxes.





Pisces

Face it, you need a leader. When you have no alpha around, you'll make any passing shadow into one. So instead of cowering today, you're feeling reassured by the presence of even the cat.



